Jaguars Eager to Utilize DJ Chark in More Ways in 2020

2019 was the epitome of a breakout season for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark. Following a rookie season in 2018 in which he saw all of the highs and lows that a raw and developing player must face, he became a one of the AFC's most dynamic wide receivers thanks to his sophomore performance.

Following a rookie season in which Chark, the team's 2018 second-round pick, caught only 14 passes for 174 yards and struggled with injuries, Chark turned his fortunes around in 2019 en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. In 15 games, Chark caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, turning in one of the most productive seasons among all AFC wideouts.

Now, the Jaguars are wondering one question: how can they help Chark continue to get only better?

“I think DJ had a tremendous year. We are actually looking for some of our rookies last year to kind of take the jump that we always talk about. Josh Oliver and Quincy Williams with an offseason, they need to take the jump and do what DJ did last year for us," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. "I think he has only tipped his level of what he can be. He is a tremendous worker, a tremendous kid. I think having a taste of the Pro Bowl for him is only going to make him more hungry.”

The man tasked with helping Chark take yet another step in 2021 will be offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who is in his first year calling Jacksonville's plays after the Jaguars mutually parted ways with John DeFilippo in January.

Gruden has a track record of productive passing offenses and has been around his fair share of talented wide receivers thanks to time spent with A.J. Green and DeSean Jackson. Now, his next project will be helping Chark continue to dominate as the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver.

“Well, I think that he is playing with a load of confidence right now and that is very exciting," Gruden said Tuesday. He’s got the skill set with the size, speed and ability to come in and out of cuts."

A big part of helping Chark continue to ascend in 2020? According to Gruden, it is moving home around the offense more so the Jaguars can put him in favorable matchups and allow him to impact the game in more ways.

"I think we can do a little bit more with him. I’d like to get him inside and do some more things with him in the slot," Gruden said. "But he’s an excellent specimen. And the thing that I have come to know about DJ in the limited time I got to meet him was that he’s hungry. He wants to be great and when you have the athletic qualities that he has and then the desire to be great, he’s going to have a very bright future."

From his size, speed, catching ability, and work-ethic, Chark has all of the traits a team is looking for in a top pass-catching option. 2019 proved how dangerous he can be in the Jaguars' offense, even with the revolving door at quarterback and an offensive scheme which was amongst the least effective in the NFL.

But in 2020, the Jaguars are hoping to see even more from Chark. With the addition of Gruden and a new motivation to implement Chark into more areas of the offense, the Jaguars are doing everything they can to support continued development from the talented wide receiver.

"Now it is our job to get him acclimated to this offense and get him comfortable where he can go out there and play fast because he is a big, strong, fast, hungry kid and we got to give him the ball," Gruden said.