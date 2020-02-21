Jaguars Exercise Team Options on Chris Conley and Jarrod Wilson

The Jacksonville Jaguars will now have two starters from 2019 under contract again next season after the team announced it would be exercising team options on wide receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson.

Conley is now under contract with the team through 2020, while Wilson is under contract through 2021.

Each player started for the Jaguars for the vast majority of the 2019 season, with Conley starting 14 games in his first year with the team and Wilson starting all 16 in his fourth year with the Jaguars and first as a starter.

"Conley, 6-3, 205, signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2019 season and set a career-high for receptions (47), receiving yards (775) and receiving average (16.5) in his first season in Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in a release.

Conley appeared in all 16 games and tied a career-high in touchdown receptions with five, which included a 70-yard touchdown vs. the New York Jets, the longest touchdown of the team's 2019 season. Conley also caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville's comeback victory over the Oakland Raiders in Week 15, which included the game-winning touchdown.

"Wilson, 6-2, 210, originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has appeared in 63 career games with 18 starts. Wilson started all 16 games in 2019 and led the team in total snaps played (1,186) and tackles (73)," the Jaguars said in a statement. "He registered career-highs in games started, tackles, passes defensed (six) and interceptions (two). The University of Michigan product was one of five players in the NFL to play 100 percent of their team’s defensive snaps in 2019."

In total, Wilson recorded 73 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in his first season as a starter. The Jaguars could still look to add to each position in the offseason, but they will at least return Conley and Wilson to the roster for 2020.

While Conley dealt with drops at times, he was ultimately a more productive signing than Donte Moncrief was in 2018, and for a significantly reduced rate. He will enter his sixth season with familiarity with both Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II.