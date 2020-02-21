JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Exercise Team Options on Chris Conley and Jarrod Wilson

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will now have two starters from 2019 under contract again next season after the team announced it would be exercising team options on wide receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson.

Conley is now under contract with the team through 2020, while Wilson is under contract through 2021.

Each player started for the Jaguars for the vast majority of the 2019 season, with Conley starting 14 games in his first year with the team and Wilson starting all 16 in his fourth year with the Jaguars and first as a starter.

"Conley, 6-3, 205, signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2019 season and set a career-high for receptions (47), receiving yards (775) and receiving average (16.5) in his first season in Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in a release.

Conley appeared in all 16 games and tied a career-high in touchdown receptions with five, which included a 70-yard touchdown vs. the New York Jets, the longest touchdown of the team's 2019 season. Conley also caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville's comeback victory over the Oakland Raiders in Week 15, which included the game-winning touchdown.

"Wilson, 6-2, 210, originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has appeared in 63 career games with 18 starts. Wilson started all 16 games in 2019 and led the team in total snaps played (1,186) and tackles (73)," the Jaguars said in a statement. "He registered career-highs in games started, tackles, passes defensed (six) and interceptions (two). The University of Michigan product was one of five players in the NFL to play 100 percent of their team’s defensive snaps in 2019."

In total, Wilson recorded 73 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in his first season as a starter. The Jaguars could still look to add to each position in the offseason, but they will at least return Conley and Wilson to the roster for 2020.

While Conley dealt with drops at times, he was ultimately a more productive signing than Donte Moncrief was in 2018, and for a significantly reduced rate. He will enter his sixth season with familiarity with both Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Proposed CBA Could Put a Cap on International Games During a 17-Game Season

A new CBA could potentially cap the total number of international games, which could obviously impact the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: NFL.com Bolsters Jaguars’ Defense, Tight End Position in Latest Projection

Which players does NFL.com slot to the Jaguars in its latest three-round mock draft?

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Consider Adding Jordan Reed to Replenish the Tight End Room?

Would adding one of Jay Gruden's past favorite offensive weapons make sense for the Jaguars this offseason?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Pre-Combine 7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft

An early look at how the Jaguars' 2020 NFL Draft class could potentially take shape.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Tight Ends to Track for the Jaguars in Indianapolis

Which tight ends are worth keeping a close eye on for the Jacksonville Jaguars during next week's NFL Scouting Combine.

John Shipley

How Would an Expanded Postseason Have Impacted the Jaguars in the Past?

Would any past Jaguars teams have made it into the postseason under a seven-team playoff format?

John Shipley

Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette on Reportedly Proposed CBA: ‘I Disagree With the 17 Games’

The Jaguars' veteran running back tweeted Thursday that he isn't a fan of a proposed extra regular season game.

John Shipley

Key Dates to Know for the Jaguars’ Roster Before Free Agency Begins

As free agency nears, which key dates should the Jaguars have to keep in mind over the coming weeks?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Offensive Guards for the Jaguars to Track in Indianapolis

Which offensive guards could be worth keeping a close eye on for the Jaguars at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine?

John Shipley

Reviewing the Jaguars’ 2019 Free Agency Class and Its Impact So Far

How did the Jaguars' most recent free agent class perform in 2019 and what does it mean moving forward?

John Shipley