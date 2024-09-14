Jaguars Fans Will Roll Their Eyes at Analysts' Puzzling Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a shot at redemption against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 after dropping their Week 1 contest with the Miami Dolphins.
They let a game slip through their hands. They had plenty of room to win a winnable game, leading 17-7 late into the third quarter. A costly turnover swung the momentum in favor of the Dolphins and the Jaguars ultimately came up short, 20-17.
The media at-large is down on the Jaguars, as our John Shipley reported in the weekly power rankings recap. Sports Illustrated writers Albert Breer and Conor Orr, hosting The MMQB podcast, broke down how they think the Jaguars' schedule will shake out when it comes to wins.
"Let's play a game real quick with the Jaguars," Orr said. "Say stop when I hit a game that you think there's no chance that they lose this game or absolutely going to lose this game. Next week against Cleveland, the week after that, at Buffalo, the week after that, at Houston, the week after that, against the Colts, the week after that, against the Bears. The week after that, New England in London."
Breer stopped at the Patriots. He also said he was questionable on the Jaguars' chances because of New England's performance in Week 1.
"And then the week after that, Green Bay, Jordan Love will be back by the end of October," Orr said. "The week after that, Philadelphia, the week after that, Minnesota, the week after that, Detroit, Albert, the week after that, Houston, the week after that, at Tennessee. Titans didn't look too bad I mean they looked alright the week after that, the New York Jets."
Breer liked the Jaguars' chances against the Titans, but Orr said he saw "two wins on that schedule right now that are for sure."
The game was laughable, as were the takes. No game is a guaranteed win. This is the NFL. So right away it is all questionable. A two-win team the Jaguars are not. Far from it.
A competent, Super Bowl-winning head coach. A franchise quarterback. Young, talented weapons all over the field on offense and a defense boasting a dominant front seven. This is a playoff team.
