Jaguars Formally Introduce Doug Pederson as Franchise's 7th Head Coach

There is a new energy inside TIAA Bank Field following the Urban Meyer debacle. An energy inspired by a goal for winning, ice cream, and new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

"This culture is all about winning. The players here want to win. I want to win. And that's what I can bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars, to this community, and to our fan base," Pederson said Saturday at his formal introductory press conference, with the former Eagles coach flanked by owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke.

Winning is something the Jaguars haven't done much of over the last several years and really throughout Khan's tenure. The Jaguars have gone 4-29 over the last two seasons, leading to two consecutive No. 1 overall picks and the firings of Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer.

That is where Pederson comes in. Now, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach will be tasked with turning around the Jaguars the same way he turned the Eagles around in quick fashion during a 42-37-1 tenure that saw him go 4-2 in the playoffs.

"To our fans, listen, I know you've been through a lot. You've been through a lot, even this past season, but that's about to change. And I can promise you that I'm going to come to work every single day with the diligent task to make this a winning organization. This is what he has asked me to do. This is why I've been hired here today. And this is a relationship that is just beginning."

Pederson started off his tenure as head coach meeting with several players inside the facility, including Trevor Lawrence and James Robinson. Lawrence himself supplied ice cream to Pederson's press conference, a play on his new coach's affection for treating his players to the treat.

Pederson's hiring will be especially critical for Lawrence, with the former No. 1 overall pick struggling through a 12 touchdown/17 interception rookie season. Now, Pederson will use his knowledge of the quarterback position to help elevate Lawrence, with Lawrence himself playing a major factor into Pederson's decision to land in Jacksonville.

"That's something I obviously looked at with the teams that were searching for head coaches is who is the quarterback, and is that person in place? Here it is, I truly believe that," Pederson said. "Everything, as I've done my research on Trevor and talked to people, even talked to coaches who have played against him this past year, say nothing but great things and kind of the sky's the limit."

It is unfortunate that things didn't go necessarily smoothly this past year, but that's behind us now. I'm just excited to come in here, roll up my sleeves, go to work, create a system that enhances his skill set, and be successful. I pride myself in that. We did it in my former place with Carson Wentz early in his career and really feel like that's a strength that I can help and be a part of that."

Pederson was hired after being the first coach interviewed by Khan, Baalke and the Jaguars on Dec. 30. Pederson's second interview wasn't until this Tuesday, but Khan noted that the lengthy search for Meyer's replacement was one that he wanted to end with the right hire.

"Our first interview of a candidate to become the next head coach occurred on December 30th, and that candidate was Doug Pederson," Khan said. "And from there, as I've been told, it was a long, exhaustive process with no preconceived notions, and the process came to an end Thursday night five weeks from the day it started with Doug being our choice to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's a tribute to Doug."

"It might be unusual, but it tells you the thoroughness of this process. By the way, last year when we did the search, we reached out to Doug, and he was taking the year off. So this wasn't impulsive," Khan would later say.

"And how this process started, obviously he was available for an interview. The Zoom interviews under the NFL rules could only start at a certain time, and then after that different candidates would be available according to the NFL rules at different times. So our goal was really to get it right and interview. As I said earlier, we started with a pool of candidates, and as time went on, there were other people who reached out to us. This was an opportunity where we wanted to learn and really interview everyone just to make sure that we absolutely had the right person.

Pederson will work in alignment with Baalke and the rest of the Jaguars' staff, with Pederson noting on Saturday that he would ultimately call plays for the team -- just as he did with the Eagles.

With the Jaguars having their new coach officially in the building on Saturday, it was an afternoon of change. An afternoon of positivity and the start of a new era -- an era the Jaguars will hope will end with Pederson bringing Jacksonville back, just like he did with the Eagles.

"I just think the excitement I've seen already, the enthusiasm surrounding the Jaguars from the time my wife and I hit the ground this morning to the folks at the airport. That to me sends a great message to me personally, and now as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, because it's a fan base here that desperately wants to win, just like Shad mentioned, just like Trent mentioned," Pederson said.

"So for me to come here today to feel -- I just felt that just walking in this building. I'm also excited with the new building coming in the future, and that just drives enthusiasm. We're just here to continue that growth and put the product on the field that people are proud to support."