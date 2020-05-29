JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Reflects on Physical Strides Made in Offseason

John Shipley

There is a lot of weight on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew in 2020. The Jacksonville Jaguars starting signal-caller will be relied upon to lead the Jaguars into a pivotal season, with present and future jobs on the line. 

To make sure he is up to the test, Minshew knows he will have to improve both physically and mentally. To do so, the former sixth-rounder has put an emphasis on training off of the field to get stronger, faster, and equipped to thrive in the upcoming season.

“It’s been good. I’ve been trying to [improve] really every asset – bigger, faster, stronger. Really putting an emphasis on trying to figure out the best weight for me to have as much arm strength as possible, while maintaining as much speed," Minshew said Thursday. 

"So just figuring that out, it’s been a fun process. I’ve had a lot of help from Coach Anthony Tumbarello. I’ve been training with him a lot down in South Florida. Also, I have been using Coach Milo’s [Tom Myslinski] stuff with the Jags, kind of a joint effort there, we’ve been able to get me moving in the right direction"

For the first time in his football career, Minshew is set to be tasked with starting 16 regular season games. The pressure on him to perform is high after a rookie season in which he went 6-6 as a starter, completed over 60% of his passes for more than 3,000 yards and threw 21 touchdowns to six interceptions.

To ensure he is able to meet the demands of the pressure, Minshew is sharpening his craft off the field, making sure to improve physically and mentally. Ever since the Super Bowl concluded, most of Minshew's days have been spent ensuring he develops.

“Since the day after the Super Bowl, I’ve been going six days a week for the last, however many months it’s been. It’s been a lot of fun seeing growth in yourself and your game," Minshew said. 

“We’ve been on the same program since February, since after the Super Bowl. Lifting three days, running three days, throwing three days. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Improved arm strength, more muscle to handle hits inside and outside of the pocket, and a focus on the mechanics and footwork needed to thrive as an NFL starting quarterback have all been key components to Minshew's offseason. It won't be until the fall that Minshew and others are able to see the results of his hard work, but the early returns are already evident.

“I gained probably 10 pounds after the season and got up to like 230 then I’ve cut back down to where I’m really just holding better weight, I feel like. So now I’m anywhere like 222 to 225. More than anything with emphasis on where I feel good running and on where I feel good having enough juice on the ball," Minshew said. 

Minshew has been using a local park or the football field at his old high school in Brandon, Mississippi to get his work in during the quarantine period. While the quarantine and COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for each NFL player, Minshew is attempting to make the best of a bad situation. 

And while the offseason certainly isn't ideal, with Minshew unable to utilize the Jaguars' weight room, facilities, or share the field with his teammates, there are still some positives to take away from an offseason filled with physical strides and development.

"Honestly, just being able to stick to the schedule I feel like we’ve been able to refine a routine to where we’re getting really efficient work right now. I think it’s exciting when you start seeing results and you see yourself getting better," Minshew said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Excited About the Addition of Rookie Laviska Shenault

Gardner Minshew has some familiarity with his newest weapon and he knows just how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands.

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew and Jaguars Teammates Coming Together Virtually to Learn Offense

The Jaguars' offense is using virtual walkthroughs among players as they continue to attempt to pick up on the nuances of Jay Gruden's offense.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Jay Gruden's Plan for the Jacksonville Jaguars Tight Ends

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has a clear plan to involve tight ends back into the Jags game plan for the fall.

KassidyHill

by

Jag86fan

Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew II: ‘I’m Gonna Give Us the Best Chance to Win No Matter What’

Jacksonville Jaguars second year quarterback Gardner Minshew II has received offseason praise while the team still receives low expectations. This is how the quarterback is balancing the attention.

KassidyHill

Film Room: 5 Plays Which Demonstrate What Tyler Eifert Brings to Jaguars

One of the most important additions to the Jaguars' offense this offseason was that of veteran tight end Tyler Eifert, who will now hopefully give the Jaguars a reliable presence at the position.

John Shipley

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' Running Back Group

What is the most likely pecking order of the Jacksonville Jaguars running back come 2020?

John Shipley

Jay Gruden ‘Excited to Take Advantage of the Opportunity’ As Jaguars Coordinator

After his tenure in Washington ended with a mid-season firing, Jay Gruden is ready to attack his next challenge.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Should the Jaguars Consider Trading for Jets' Jamal Adams?

The two-time Pro Bowl safety could soon find himself on the move. Should the Jaguars have any interest in him?

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden: Jawaan Taylor Has ‘Every Quality That You Want in an Offensive Tackle’

After a strong rookie season, Jaguars OC Jay Gruden is looking for an even bigger jump from second-year right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

John Shipley

Jaguars Eager to Utilize DJ Chark in More Ways in 2020

Following a dynamic 2019, DJ Chark's stock could be only soaring thanks to the addition of Jay Gruden as OC.

John Shipley