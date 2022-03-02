Jaguars GM: Travis Etienne Ahead of Schedule in Recovery

The former first-round pick is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a lisfranc injury that derailed his rookie season, according to general manager Trent Baalke.

When looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars roster, there is no question how important it is for the team to add playmakers on offense. And as a result of the dire need for more firepower alongside Trevor Lawrence, the recovery of running back and former first-round Travis Etienne is all the more vital.

Luckily for the Jaguars and Etienne, it appears the 2021 first-rounder and former Clemson star is recovering at a good pace after a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie year after just two preseason games.

“Currently right now with Travis, he was on the grass for a little bit in the offseason program and then he got hurt. His development in terms of where he is at physically right now – he’s ahead of schedule," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Etienne was one of the nation's most explosive players and a true home run threat during a record-breaking career at Clemson and the hope was he would bring similar big plays to Jacksonville as a rookie.

Unfortunately for Etienne and the Jaguars -- who had plans to use Etienne both as a rusher and a receiver -- Etienne suffered a season-ending foot injury in the second preseason game. After opting for surgery, Etienne's rookie year was lost and the Jaguars were left without one of their most explosive playmakers.

The Jaguars' offense failed to generate big plays throughout the year and Etienne's injury was a big reason why. Now, the Jaguars are hoping to see him return to form in his second year as he looks to make his official NFL debut over a year after being draft.

"He looks really good. He took the year to really transform his body and learn how to be a pro in his development. We are really excited to get him back on the grass and he is a little bit ahead of schedule right now," Baalke said.

The No. 25 overall pick in last year's draft, Etienne didn't register a regular-season snap for the Jaguars as a rookie but now hopes to be ready for his second training camp.

Etienne spoke to media members following the conclusion of Jacksonville's season in January, noting that he felt like he was on track to return in a timely manner. A few months later, Baalke has given an even more positive update for an exciting young piece of the Jaguars' foundation.

“I definitely feel like as of now I’ll be ready for training camp. I’m ready to go," Etienne said in January.

“First off, I want to say, I feel like I’m very grateful. I feel like this experience really has helped me and I feel like I’m grateful that it happened. I was very involved, I just wasn’t there on game day, but I was in the meetings all the time. I still learned the playbook, still doing all of those things, just trying to build that mindset as if I was a pro," Etienne said. "

"Well, I am a pro, but just build that mindset as if I was still playing so that way next year, I don’t have to create those habits. Those habits are already instilled in me. To say it was a circus, I wouldn’t say it was that. I feel like I’m very grateful that I had this experience. God put us here for a reason and I feel like we’re definitely going to grow from this, learn from this, and move forward. We just can’t wait.”