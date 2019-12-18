Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Calais Campbell's Pro Bowl Nod: 'I Think Calais Checks Every Category'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A day after Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was named to his fifth Pro Bowl, and his third in three seasons with Jacksonville, his head coach sent plenty of praise his way.

"If you had to map out what you were looking for, and the qualities and the things that you want in a person, forget about a football player – just in a person. I think Calais checks every category," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during his Wednesday press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

Campbell was the only Jaguar selected to the Pro Bowl as a non-alternate thanks a 2019 season where he has totaled 53 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. Campbell is one of only six Jaguars to ever be selected to three Pro Bowls with the team.

"It feels pretty good. You put a lot of work in to play this game at a high level. Me personally, a lot of hours spent trying to be the best I can be out here," Campbell said Wednesday.

Marrone opened his press conference by gushing over Campbell and the impact he has made on the team since signing as a free agent in 2017. As Marrone said, Campbell has done more than just be a good player for Jacksonville. He has changed things on and off of the field.

"He’s always positive, and it’s a tough profession to come out here and be positive all the time. There’s so many ups and downs, and disappointments and achievements," Marrone said. "Calais has never been about him as the person. And I’m trying to make sure that I do a really good job for him, because the effect that he has, not just on the people that touch him, but the community and just the whole organization.

"You guys probably have a great relationship with him, but he is a unique individual and a great man and I couldn’t be happier for him."

Campbell said he is proud to once again represent Jacksonville in the NFL's All-Star game and he does intend to make the trip to Orlando for the game. But to him, he shouldn't necessarily be going alone.

"I feel like there are a lot of guys in this locker room who are worthy but didn't get the call. It is probably because we didn't win a lot of games," he said. "That is just the way it is."