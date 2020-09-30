SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Reacts to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Tennessee

John Shipley

For the first time since the NFL season kicked off a few weeks ago, the league is now being forced to change its schedule due to several positive tests for COVID-19 among one team.

The league has entered an unprecedented time during the Coronavirus pandemic, and this week has seen two teams have suspended in-person activities as a result. The Tennessee Titans have, as of this writing, had four players plus five staff members tested positive since Sunday's game. 

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have so far reported zero positive tests. As a result of the situation, the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday.

"But I really believe that the way the league is set up, the protocols and the contact tracing and everything from that nature has at least given us the ability to go ahead and continue to play these games," Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a video conference on Wednesday.  

Marrone pointed out that the situation with the Titans gives the league a chance to continue to enforce COVID-19 protocols and serves as a reminder to remain vigilant. 

There have been players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 throughout the league since training camps began, but this is the first time there has been a sizeable outbreak among a team. Marrone said the Jaguars made sure to bring up protocols in their own team meeting Wednesday. 

"I think that this is a great opportunity right now for all of us in this league, coaches, players, support staff, to remind ourselves, with a lot of these openings that are going on, of our awareness of once we’re outside the building and what we’re doing," Marrone said. 

"Knowing that you test every single day, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be exposed to it because those tests don’t come back until the evening, so that virus can incubate and go. I think it was a great opportunity. We took the beginning of our team meeting today and really re-emphasized that protocols that have been in place and hopefully something like this won’t happen again.”

The Titans placed long snapper Beau Brinkley and nose tackle DaQuan Jones and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Linebacker Kamalei Correa was added to it on Wednesday. 

"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," said the league in a statement on Tuesday. "The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

