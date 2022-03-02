Jaguars HC Doug Pederson: 'Hopefully We Get DJ Chark Back'

It remains to be seen whether DJ Chark will be back with the Jaguars in 2022, but it is clear that head coach Doug Pederson is in favor of bringing the former Pro Bowler back on a second deal.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some significant decisions to make ahead of the 2022 offseason, and new head coach Doug Pederson will be helping lead the charge on finding the answers to each one.

Among the most significant of those decisions will be the fate of former Pro Bowl wide receiver DJ Chark, who is scheduled to become a free agent later this month.

When presented with the question of Chark's impending free agency during an apperance on 1010 XL's 'Jaguars Today', Pederson made clear that Chark was a player he would like to see return to Jacksonville as opposed to the former second rounder finding greener pastures elsewhere.

"You think about James Robinson, you think about Travis Etienne, you think about even, you know, hopefully we get DJ Chark back," Pederson said when asked about foundational pieces on offense.

"I mean, you think about some of these younger receivers that we do have and there is some skill and ability there that we are excited as a staff to get going with. We have some work to do obviously. It is not there yet and that is why we are here. We are evaluating, and we are going to add some talent, add some depth through free agency and the draft and, you know, that is the process and that is what helps you win."

It is the first public indication from a member of the Jaguars organization that the team would be looking to extend Chark, the team's 2018 second-round selection. While Pederson was not overly committal, it was an encouraging and positive choice of words from the team's new head coach, especially a day after owner Shad Khan made it clear that Pederson would have a large hand in the Jaguars' football operations.

Playing in 43 games for the Jaguars over the last four seasons, Chark has caught 147 passes for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns since being drafted, leading the Jaguars in each category.

After a limited rookie year where Chark caught 14 passes for 174 yards in 11 games, Chark exploded in year two and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl with a 73-catch, 1,008-yard season where he caught eight touchdowns and established himself as a potential top-tier deep threat in the NFL.

Chark's production went backward in 2020 due to quarterback issues, with Chark catching 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns as he caught passes from three different quarterbacks in a one-win season. Then, in 2021, Chark played just four games due to a Week 4 ankle fracture, ending the year with seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

But after a year in which the Jaguars failed to replace Chark's speed and big-play ability, it has become clear that bringing Chark back may be more than just a possibility; it may be a preference.

"It is tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14 plays, 15 plays, 16 plays and score. It just doesn’t happen that often. You have to be able to throw a 7-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You have to have players that can do that," general manager Trent Baalke said on Tuesday. "That is the mission this offseason in free agency and the draft – to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball, guys that can change games. That is what you win and lose football games with.”

Chark is one of those players. Now, it will be up to Baalke and Pederson to see if they can bring him back into the fold in 2022 or have to replace his speed and production.

"Listen, I want to bring all our guys back quite honestly. Especially those two guys," Pederson said in reference to Chark and impending free agent left tackle Cam Robinson.

"We just talked about adding value and these two guys could add value, they could add depth to our roster and they are two great players. But, you know, we'll see. We got a couple weeks coming up here in free agency, we would love to have them both back."