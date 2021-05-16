Jaguars' HC Urban Meyer: Decision On Tim Tebow Will Be Made After 'A Chat Sunday'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer said a decision about whether or not to sign former quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end will come after "a chat Sunday" following rookie mini-camp.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the weekend getting a glimpse of the future. The three day rookie mini-camp brought in 18 guys total (including a couple who spent the entirety of last season on the practice squad) and allowed Head Coach Urban Meyer and staff the opportunity to see their drafted and signed players running the Jags playbook for the first time.

The rookie mini-camp wraps up Sunday and there is a little over a week until offseason OTA’s begin next Wednesday. Between now and then though, the Jaguars have a very important decision to make. Actually, the word important is doing a lot of work there. The Jaguars have a decision to make. Important or not is really in the eye of the beholder. Because the Jags have to decide whether or not to sign a former veteran NFL player to essentially fight for a spot during camp. This normally wouldn’t be huge news…but Tim Tebow is nothing if not a lightening rod for hoopla.

As such, Meyer was asked over the weekend to provide an update on the “Tebow Timeline” so to speak.

“I imagine Sunday, we’ll come in — all our focus is on the guys right now, and then we’ll have a chat Sunday,” Meyer revealed.

That date has now arrived but a decision isn’t likely to be made public before Monday. Tebow, a Jacksonville native and current resident, has spent the weekend in Tennessee. He was appearing on behalf of his non-profit, the Tim Tebow Foundation, alongside Tennessee government officials as the state awarded $1.2 million in grant money to the Tebow Foundation to help with sex-trafficking survivor care.

As for what happens when he is back in Jacksonville, Meyer claims that will be left largely up to his staff.

“I’ve leaned on my staff for that, and I imagine a decision is going to be soon,” Meyer explained Saturday. “We wanted to have them—because I have a new tight end coach as well—watch a guy like Luke [Farrell] and just get a feel for it because they’re the ones who put him through a tryout a couple times and see if he can help us win.”

Farrell was the lone tight end drafted by the Jaguars this April, with the former Ohio State player reuniting with his former coach, Meyer. The club also signed Chris Manhertz in free agency. Both are considered blocking tight ends. They join veteran James O’Shaughnessy and second year players Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson on the roster.

Meyer’s deceleration that Tebow’s signing would deal directly with his ability to help them win was a reiteration of much the same he said back on May 1 after the news initially broke of the Jaguars offering the former Heisman winning quarterback a tryout at tight end.

Meyer stated at the time, “I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play. That decision is certainly not made yet.”

Tebow played for Meyer for four years at the University of Florida, as a quarterback, winning two National Championships and becoming a Heisman finalist for three years straight (winning it in 2007). He last played in a regular season NFL game in 2012, as a quarterback for the New York Jets.