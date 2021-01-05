Jaguars Head Coach Search: 6 Coaches Who Make Sense to Replace Doug Marrone

Which head coach candidates make sense to be the next on-field leader for the Jaguars, and which are not the best fits? We give our views here.

Doug Marrone's tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach came to an end on Monday, with owner Shad Khan finally having his patience run out. Khan had given Marrone a chance to turn the team around in 2020, but instead saw his franchise have the worst season in team history.

Now, Khan has the key responsibility of finding the team's next leader on the sidelines. The Jaguars clearly have a fair amount of interest in their head coach opening, but the question is now which way Khan will lean. He has never faced a more important offseason than 2021, and it is clear he knows the magnitude of the decisions currently facing him.

So, which coaches make sense for the Jaguars to look at to replace Marrone? We examine 6 names here that we think should be at the top of Khan's list.

Brian Daboll

If we are judging candidates based just on their fit with the Jaguars and their current needs, there isn't a better candidate than Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He has done terrific work with third-year quarterback Josh Allen, whose physical skill set isn't wildly different than that of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Heavy use of play-action? Check. A run game that wins in multiple ways? Check. A wide array of protections and passing concepts? Check. Daboll has all of the pluses a team like the Jaguars need, and his only real drawbacks are the fact that he doesn't have a long history as a successful NFL playcaller.

Lawrence needs a smart offensive mind to guide him early in his career, and Daboll is just that. Daboll has run multiple offenses, worked for Nick Saban, is a playcaller, and has experience helping a young quarterback shine. Is there anything else the Jaguars could really want? His offense got better as the Bills gave him more pieces, too, jumping from No. 21 in 2019 to No. 6 in 2020 in terms of offensive DVOA. Daboll may not be on the top of Jacksonville's list, but he should be.

Urban Meyer

No coach has been connected to Jacksonville's head coach opening more than Urban Meyer. The rumor mill around Meyer and the Jaguars began even before the Jaguars officially fired Marrone and had a job opening, and it appears at this point that Meyer is the likely favorite for the job. Whether he should be is another question, but the Jaguars' rumored pursuit of Meyer still makes some sense on the purpose.

If Meyer is anything at all, it is a program builder. He is one of the best "CEOs" in college football history because of his intense attention to detail, organization, and foresight. He built Florida and Ohio State both into National Championship programs and oversaw great success wherever he has been, as made evident by his 183-32 record as a head coach. Meyer is also regarded as an excellent offensive mind and his reputation in the football world means he would likely bring a top-notch staff with him.

The big issues with Meyer are his lack of NFL experience and the reasons he left both the Gators and Buckeyes. He has left each program due to health issues in the past and his health has been the major red flag every time his name has connected to a job. Meanwhile, overseeing elite college football programs is quite different than coaching in the NFL for a 16-plus week grind. He wouldn't be able to out-recruit smaller teams in the NFL like he did in the SEC and Big 10, either.

Robert Saleh

For anyone that wants the Jaguars to be all-in on an offensive-minded coach, you will likely get your wish. Shad Khan made it clear that he will look at coaches from all backgrounds during his Monday press conference, but he also mentioned the importance of a coach developing a young quarterback. Robert Saleh may not fit that bill, but that doesn't mean he isn't still a good candidate. He isn't an offensive guru, but he is a great leader who is one of the NFL's best coordinators, making him a candidate the Jaguars shouldn't just ignore because he isn't a quarterback whisperer.

The Jaguars have already put in a request to interview Saleh, who has been a hot name on the coaching market the last two seasons. It was a bit surprising that he didn't get a head coaching job in last year's offseason, but a second-consecutive year with leading San Francisco's defense to a top ranking has solidified his standing as a top-tier candidate. The 49ers went through a terrible string of injuries in 2020 but Saleh still turned them into one of the NFC's best defenses. For a Jaguars team with the worst defense in the NFL entering this year's offseason, there isn't anyone more equipped to tackle the challenge of rebuilding the unit than Saleh. He is also seen by the 49ers' locker room as a leader of men who can rally the troops at will.

The biggest question is who would Saleh bring on as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Jaguars have to ensure they surround their next quarterback with as much help as possible, so Saleh would have to be confident he could bring an experienced and talented staff of assistants with him.

Eric Bieniemy

While Kansas City's offense is led first and foremost by Andy Reid and is orchestrated on the field by the NFL's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, this doesn't erase Eric Bieniemy's strong candidacy. He knows what success looks like thanks to his experience with the Chiefs, and he has likely learned an incredible amount in terms of leadership and playcalling from Reid.

Bieniemy could be the next in a long line of Reid disciples to find a head coaching gig. Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson each turned their time with the Chiefs into head coaching jobs with the Bears and Eagles, but neither oversaw offenses that have been as impressive as the ones the Chiefs have had for the last three seasons.

Can Bieniemy use his time in Kansas City to replicate their success elsewhere is the major question. He has learned from the best, has coached the best, and knows what a Super Bowl offense should look like. The fact that he comes from one of the NFL's best franchises and offenses makes him a top candidate for any job, and being able to work with another highly-talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence could only make the team's pairing with Bienemy more desirable.

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith can't bring A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry, and Ryan Tannehill with him to his next job, but he might not need to. The Titans have had one of the best offenses in the NFL over the last two seasons in large part because of Smith's scheme, playcalling, and aggressive instincts. He knows when to dial up a big shot, something the Jaguars have always struggled with.

Tennessee's offense has finished with DVOA ranks of No. 6 (2019) and No. 4 (2020), with Smith being able to ensure the Titans weren't just a flash in the pan offense after an impressive first year at the helm. He has married his scheme to his players beautifully and has helped Ryan Tannehill turn around his career. Tannehill is a good quarterback, but just imagine what Smith could do with a potentially elite passer?

Smith would have similar pieces to work with in Jacksonville, too. James Robinson isn't Derrick Henry, but he is still one of the AFC's best running backs. DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault could be Smith's new version of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis. And finally, Trevor Lawrence would give Smith a franchise quarterback to build his entire offense around.

Marvin Lewis

We know, we know. Get your jokes in now. But Marvin Lewis would bring a lot of skills to the table that the Jaguars simply haven't had in a head coach since Shad Khan took over. He has a long history of regular season success. He knows what it takes to turn a team from a loser into a winner, at least for the first 16 weeks of the season. Considering Jacksonville's 12-36 record in the last three years, this isn't exactly a candidate they should turn their noses up at.

Lewis was never able to lead the Bengals to any playoff success, but seven playoff appearances and four division titles is still a terrific track record. Lewis did this with a team that has been known to be among the most tight-fisted with money when it comes to spending on free agents and granting extensions, so he had his work cut out for him. Add in the fact that the Bengals coach before him went 12-33 (.267%) and his replacement has gone 6-25-1 (203%), and Lewis' 131-122 record (.518%) looks that much better.

The issues with hiring Lewis would be the fact that he isn't an offensive mind and that he would be a hard sell to a passionate fan base. Lewis could likely bring a good staff with him and his teams had some great offenses with the Bengals, but it is fair to say the Jaguars should shift their focus to the offense. Despite this, Lewis' credentials and ability to turn a franchise from a perennial loser into a competitive winner is still worth looking at.