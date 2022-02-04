Jaguars Head Coach Search: Doug Pederson Lands Jacksonville Job

It took 49 days, over a dozen interviews, and countless twists and turns, but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally have Urban Meyer's replacement.

According to multiple reports -- with the first coming from ESPN's Adam Schefter -- the Jaguars have hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to replace Meyer.

Pederson was the first coach the Jaguars interviewed to replace Meyer, speaking with him on Dec. 30. Pederson went on to be the Jaguars' final interview, too, meeting with him in person this week.

The Jaguars other finalists included Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich -- who reportedly was set to withdraw his name from consideration -- and former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Pederson is the seventh full-time head coach in franchise history, taking over after Meyer was fired in Week 15 following a 2-11 start. The Jaguars finished the season 3-14, landing them the No. 1 overall pick as 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Pederson, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots during the 2017-2018 season, has spent the last year out of football after the Eagles parted ways with him in favor of Nick Sirianni this past offseason.

Pederson's first NFL coaching job was as a quality control coach for Reid and the Eagles from 2009-2010, with Pederson then getting a promotion to quarterbacks coach for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Pederson then went with Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs following Reid's firing after the 2012 season. Pederson joined Reid as offensive coordinator in Kansas City, a role he would hold for three seasons, a period of time in which the Chiefs had a top-10 scoring offense each season.

Pederson took over for the Eagles in 2016, leading the Eagles to a 7-9 record and a No. 16 rank in points per game scored, all with a rookie Carson Wentz. The next season, the Eagles went 13-3 and won the NFC East as Wentz put together an MVP-like season. Wentz was injured in the final weeks of the regular season, but Pederson and backup quarterback Nick Foles still managed to win three postseason games in a row, culminating in a 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

Pederson and the Eagles would go 9-7 in each of the next two seasons, making the playoffs both years. In 2020, the Eagles went 4-11-1 and Pederson was fired following a quarterback and front office controversy, leading to Pederson hitting the free agent market after five years, a 42-37-1 record, and a 4-2 record in the playoffs