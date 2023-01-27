Jaguars’ Hire of Doug Pederson Has Brought Them to a New Place — Continuity

For the first time in since 2018, the Jaguars are entering a season with no moving pieces -- and they have one big move to thank.

When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan entered the 2022 offseason in search of a new head coach, it was clear he wasn't looking for just anyone.

He needed someone who could tackle Jacksonville's challenges by the horns, steer them in the right direction, and then thank them for the opportunity to triumph. After interviewing a number of coaches, ranging from Nathaniel Hackett to Matt Eberflus to Byron Leftwich, Khan found that coach in Doug Pederson.

Now, the result of Khan's search for a leader of the Jaguars as an organization on and off the field has reached its end. A playoff berth and home playoff win in Pederson's first year have set a standard the Jaguars haven't seen in some time.

But more importantly, the hire of Pederson has brought the Jaguars something every winning franchise needs: continuity.

The Jaguars had been stuck in a sea of change before Pederson's hire. From Week 1 in 2018 to Week 18 in 2021, the Jaguars had two general managers, three head coaches, five play-callers, one executive vice president of football operations, and seven starting quarterbacks.

Now, for the first time in years, the Jaguars are entering the offseason in a different mode. Pederson was able to seamlessly bond with general manager Trent Baalke, with the coaching staff and front office working in harmony to deliver a productive free agency class and pieces in the 2022 NFL Draft that have those inside TIAA Bank Field excited.

“This has been great for me. Kind of re-energized, this is a great group. It’s fun to coach younger players. A good, young group that’s eager and energetic and just wants to win," Pederson said this week.

"That’s the biggest thing with this group, back in February when I was here, the ones I met, they just wanted to win. They work hard, that’s where I can appreciate them. It’s fun, it was fun to come to work every day and be around the staff and be around the guys and looking forward to year two.”

While other franchises are left wandering aimlessly, looking for a new head coach, quarterback, play-caller, general manager, or all of the above, the Jaguars are entering the 2023 offseason with no major change.

For the first time since the 2019 season, the head coach will enter a consecutive season without being a lame duck.

For the first time since 2015, a general manager will be leading his third draft.

For the first time since forever, the Jaguars are entering the season with the true answer at quarterback. Not an answer they talked themselves into like in past seasons; but an answer in the form of Trevor Lawrence who should set the Jaguars up for sustainable success.

For the first time in far too long, the Jaguars have synergy, momentum, and true expectations. That is a credit to Pederson and Baalke for their performances in their respected roles, as well as Khan for hiring Pederson instead of the shiny new toy in a first-year head coach, or firing Baalke like a loud section of the fan base and local and national media called for.

The best teams in the NFL are ones that have the same operation and the same leaders in place, year after year. The Jaguars have long-sought to be one of those teams. Now with the 2023 offseason, they have a chance to be,

“We’re close. We’re close. I think the leadership is right, I think the core guys that we have are right. Listen, it just boils down to continuing to work hard," Pederson said "Just trusting in each other and there’s consistency with the staff, there’s consistency with the players.

"You look at some of these teams now that are still playing and that’s what they’ve had. Cincinnati right now, they struggled early on, but these last couple of years, they’ve turned that corner. Kansas City is the same way, you look at the Eagles, you look at the Niners, these are teams that have been established for a while. These players have been around each other for a while. That’s what it takes. It takes that continuity and consistency; we’re just at the beginning phase of that.”