Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark Misses Thursday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already set to be without James Robinson and Collin Johnson against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. Now, it appears they could be without another significant offensive weapon.

Wide receiver DJ Chark had one of his better games of the season in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, but that could be the last we see of Chark this season after the third-year wide receiver missed Thursday's practice with a shin injury.

Chark also missed Wednesday's practice with the injury. If he doesn't practice before Sunday's season finale against the Colts, it could look bad for his chances to suit up in Week 17.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Chark's production fell off in 2020 as a result of Jacksonville's constant shuffling of quarterbacks. Gardner Minshew (8), Mike Glennon (4), and Jake Luton (3) have all started games at different points, meaning Chark had to find a new rhythm with his quarterbacks throughout the entire 2020 season.

In 13 games this season, Chark has caught 53 passes for 706 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, all down figures from last season. He caught eight passes for 115 yards over the last two weeks, but even those are just modest numbers for the athletic No. 1. Chark has eclipsed 100 yards in just one game this season as well.

"I mentioned this a little while ago, DJ [Chark Jr.]’s a great kid, working very hard. We’ve tried to target him and it just hasn’t happened, whether it’s a protection issue, whether he’s been covered, whether it’s been a poor throw, whatever," Jay Gruden said on December 16.

"It just has not happened the way we anticipated it happening in training camp. He had a great training camp. He’s a great player and we just have to try to continue to figure out ways to get him the ball, whether it’s in the slot, whether it’s outside, whether it’s in a stack. Wherever it might be, we have to try to figure out ways to get him the ball and he has to continue to work on his craft as well. I think everything goes hand in hand. The production hasn’t really been there for anybody from a standpoint of what we expect, so we just have to continue to demand more and hopefully we’ll get more.”