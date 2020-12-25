Jaguars Injury Update: James Robinson Doesn't Practice Friday, Questionable Vs. Bears

The Jacksonville Jaguars were once again without their star rookie running back on Friday as James Robinson missed the Christmas Day practice on Friday.

Robinson, who has been a non-participant in practice each day this week with an ankle injury, is officially listed as questionable for the Jaguars' home bout against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Robinson has been Jacksonville's bell cow back this season. Frankly, it isn't even known what the 2020 Jaguars offense would look like without Robinson considering his high volume of touches (289) and snaps (641, 70%).

"James what we’re going to do is we’re going to rest him I think, be cautious with him, but obviously he’s already said he wants to play and feels like he will play. That’s him speaking," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. Robinson was later a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

"We’re going to rest him today. We’ll come back tomorrow and do some stuff with him. He wants to practice, that’s a coach’s decision that we’re just keeping him back because today’s just a lot of walk throughs. He wants to play, so we’ll get him out there on Thursday, see how he runs around," Marrone said Wednesday. "He’s not limping, not doing anything like that. I feel good talking to him that he’s going to play, so I was talking more about today than about the game status.”

Also on the game status report for Sunday are wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles), both of whom are ruled out for Sunday.

Jones has played nine games this season but this will mark his fifth missed game in the last six weeks. Jones still leads the team in passes defended (9) and is tied for interceptions with Joe Schobert (2). He has 26 tackles and one forced fumble on the year.

In 14 games this year, Johnson has caught 18 passes for 272 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, with the fifth-round rookie producing a large chunk of his stats over the last month of the season.

Robinson has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns this season. Robinson currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards from scrimmage, third in rushing yards, and fifth in rushing yards per game.

The Jaguars are limited at running back behind Robinson. Dare Ogunbowale has rushed four times for 24 yards this season, while Devine Ozigbo has eight catches for 39 yards but zero carries.