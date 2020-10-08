Jaguars Injury Update: Josh Allen Misses Thursday's Practice

There are just a few more days until the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) kick off against the Houston Texans (0-4), a battle for last place in the AFC South -- as well as a battle for the survival of each team's playoff hopes.

With Thursday's practice now in the books, the Jaguars have released today's injury report to show which players didn't participate in practice, who was limited, and more.

The following Jaguars were listed by the team as players who did not practice on Thursday:

DE Josh Allen (knee).

LT Will Richardson (illness).

TE James O'Shaughnessy (scheduled day off).

DT Abry Jones (scheduled day off).

DE Adam Gotsis (scheduled day off).

Josh Allen left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half with a knee injury, but he did return to the game. He played a season-high 58 snaps against the Bengals in the Week 4 loss.

Richardson is a name to monitor considering Cam Robinson's own injury situation. Richardson played 15 snaps at left tackle against the Bengals when Robinson left the second half with an injury, but Richardson has now missed two days of practice.

Otherwise, each of the Jaguars' players who missed practice on Thursday had scheduled days off.

The Jaguars also had a long list of players limited in Thursday's practice, with the following each listed as limited participants by the team:

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

FS Jarrod Wilson (hamstring)

LB Myles Jack (ankle)

LT Cam Robinson (knee)

TE Tyler Eifert (neck)

Shenault, Henderson, Jack and Robinson all left the Bengals game with injuries, so it is somewhat encouraging that they are limited participants instead of being listed as out. Jarrod Wilson was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, though he does not currently count toward the team's active roster.

Perhaps the most notable thing about today's injury report is the fact that one name isn't included: center Brandon Linder. Linder has missed the last two games after a Week 2 knee injury, but he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and now was not even listed on the team's injury report.