Jaguars Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers For Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd And More

The Jaguars have their new rookie jersey numbers, with Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd each rocking double-digits.

One of the most popular post-draft pastimes has returned: rookie jersey numbers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released the numbers for their rookie class on Tuesday, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and fellow first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd.

The Jaguars' rookie numbers are as follows:

EDGE Travon Walker: 44

LB Devin Lloyd: 33

C Luke Fortner: 79

LB Chad Muma: 48

RB Snoop Conner: 24

CB Gregory Junior: 34

CB Montaric Brown: 30

The Jaguars entered the weekend with 12 picks, selecting Walker at No. 1 and using a fourth- and sixth-round pick and the No. 33 pick to trade up to No. 27 for Lloyd. The Jaguars then used the No. 65 and No. 70 picks in the third round on Kentucky center Luke Fortner and Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma.

The Jaguars traded two sixth-round picks to select Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner in the fifth round before taking Gregory Junior in the sixth and Montaric Brown in the seventh, while also picking up a 2023 fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay in the process.

“I think for me personally, obviously we did some really good things this offseason. Again, going back to free agency and obviously this weekend. The big thing for me too is the roster too now, nothing’s set," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the draft.

"It’s a still a work in progress and we still have a group of free agents that we need to add to this roster to fill it out, but it’s going to continue to be a work in progress now really through training camp until we get to the final cut down. But I think overall, where we are with the men that we drafted this weekend really helps us. To me too, I talk a lot about the depth at each position and the competition at each position, it just makes us better as a football team when we can have that consistency at these position groups. From the standpoint, I think we did an excellent job.”