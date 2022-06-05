Jaguars' Josh Allen Attends Von Miller's Pass-Rush Summit in Vegas

The fourth-year edge rusher got some pass-rush lessons from one of the best to ever do it this offseason.

For the sixth year in a row, legendary pass-rusher Von Miller brought the best of the best to Las Vegas to teach them the craft of the rush.

Miller is one of the greatest to ever do it, and he has done his part to pass down his knowledge to other pass-rushers in the league today. This year, that group included Jacksonville Jaguars' own Josh Allen, who could be seen getting one-on-one guidance from the future Hall of Famer himself.

Allen attended the summit with former Jaguars' defensive lineman Calais Campbell and other top pass-rushers, such as Chandler Jones, Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston, Maxx Crosby, Cam Jordan, and Jeffrey Simmons, along with rookies such as George Karlaftis and legends like Demarcus Ware.

In short, Miller's weekend in Vegas is the place to be for anyone who wants to dominate as a pass-rusher. Allen's time with Miller and others throughout the league this weekend will undoubtedly be used in Allen's major upcoming season, which could predicate an eventual mega contract extension from the Jaguars.

Allen came in fourth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, earning a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate as he set a Jaguars rookie record in sacks (10.5) while recording 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits, along with two forced fumbles. He became the first Jaguars rookie to ever appear in the Pro Bowl.

Allen appeared in eight games in 2020, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. He then appeared in 16 games last season, recording 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Now, Allen will enter his fourth season with the Jaguars and first under new head coach Doug Pederson and new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. This will also be Allen's second year in a 3-4 defense after last year's role as an outside linebacker in Joe Cullen's defense.

"I’ll tell you what, he’s a pro through and through. He spent time away and came back just here recently and came back in the right frame of mind," Pederson said in May as the Jaguars kicked off OTAs.

"He’s obviously a tremendous leader on the defense and the team and a guy that wants to learn and just study our defense and just get better and that’s what we need.”