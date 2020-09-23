SI.com
Jaguars Announce Josh Lambo to Injured Reserve, Brandon Linder Out Vs. Dolphins

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two of their anchors of consistency when the Miami Dolphins travel to TIAA Bank Field for Thursday Night Football, head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday. 

Kicker Josh Lambo (hip) and center Brandon Linder (knee) have both been ruled out ahead of the Jaguars' (1-1) bout against the visiting Dolphins (0-2). Star wide receiver DJ Chark is also questionable with a chest/back injury. 

With Lambo on injured reserve, he will miss at least the next three games. In Lambo's place at kicker will be undrafted free agent Brandon Wright, who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was eventually waived by the Jaguars before being signed to their practice squad, which Marrone said was always the plan when the Jaguars 

"Here is a guy we brought into camp; we really liked him. We wanted to spend some time with him," Marrone said during a media conference on Wednesday.

"I think I would have a whole lot different type of anxiety if we just took someone off the street. But he has been here kicking, I have been watching him kick. I have full confidence in him in any phase that we use him. That is the one thing great about the kid, he can do all three. He can kickoff, he can kick field goals, he can punt. And he has a really, really strong leg and he is really athletic."

As Georgia State, Wright set the school record for highest career punting average at 42.3 yards per kick. He is also second in school history in career punts (183), punting yards (7,928), PAT (104) and career scoring (200 points). He made 104 of 109 PATs (95.4%). He made 12-of-18 field goals in 2019. 

Marrone said the Jaguars are being "careful" with Chark, who leads the team in receiving yards and yards per catch. As for the center position, the Jaguars will be going to veteran backup Tyler Shatley, who Marrone said he has a high level of confidence in. 

"I think he has proven that. I think it gives you a little bit greater confidence. He is a veteran guy," Marrone said. "He has done this before, where he has filled in, where he has played. He has played at a really good level. I have a lot of confidence in Tyler being in that position. So I am not concerned about that."

