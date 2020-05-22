Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson Impressing Veteran Teammate in Virtual Setting

It can be hard for this year's crop of NFL rookies to make first impressions on their new coaches and teammates. Unlike any rookie class in recent memory, this year's group has several roadblocks laid out ahead of them due to a strictly virtual world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even during an offseason that has taken players off the field and pushed them into Zoom meetings, some rookies are still leaving their mark in the eyes of those around them.

"It's been a huge challenge. But I think the rookies, like everything else, they accepted the challenge," Jaguars director of player development and youth football Marcus Pollard said Thursday.

One Jaguars rookie who has so far left a positive impression? According to free agent signing and veteran defender Cassius Marsh, it has been outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who the Jaguars selected out of LSU with the No. 20 overall in the first round of last month's draft.

Marsh spends time with Chaisson in positional meetings as both are learning the strongside linebacker position in Jacksonville's new-look defense. While Marsh has yet to see Chaisson take the field, he has been impressed by how he handles himself in front of him, fellow linebacker Leon Jacobs, and linebackers coach Mark Collins.

“Just a smart guy," Marsh noted about Chaisson during a video conference oN Thursday. "He seems real focused. He’s not saying too much. Nothing that comes out of his mouth is a waste of words.

"He’s only been in a couple of meetings because he just got drafted not too long ago, but from what I’ve experienced, he’s a mature, young man and I look forward to getting to know him better.”

Just based on the characteristics the Jaguars made a priority when it came to this year's draft class, such as high character and team-first attitudes, it is clear Chaisson fits in. And judging from what Marsh has seen from him thus far, he is exactly the kind of player the Jaguars were looking to add to their locker room.

Chaisson will be leaned on by the Jaguars' defense in 2020, but as one of the youngest players on the roster he still has to prove his mettle to his coaches and elders on the field. While he has checked every box so far, it won't be until he hits the grass that the Jaguars will know what they really have.

But so far, based on how he has conducted himself and his attitude, it has been smooth sailing.

"I don’t really care too much about the praise and recognition from others. My job’s been my job, set the edge and get to the quarterback and do whatever it takes to get the team win. It’s never really been about personal accolades," Chaisson said after he was drafted.

"I had a thing about being a better teammate more than being a better player. I feel I’d rather take the long win in today’s game and today’s world. With that being said, obviously it’s great to be known as one of the best players. My main goal right now is to be the best teammate I can be and help in any way possible.”

In 2019, Chaisson played a major role for the Tigers' national championship defense, recording 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. In Chaisson's time with the Tigers, the young and emerging pass-rusher compiled 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 92 tackles.