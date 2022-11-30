Skip to main content

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun on Trevor Lawrence: ‘I’m Seeing a Lot of Confidence'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is riding high after last weekend's last-minute win vs. the Baltimore Ravens. 

His teammates and opponents are taking notice, too.

Speaking on the Jim Rome Show, Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun explained that even after a negative year like 2021, he has seen Lawrence command the offense with confidence. That confidence is what allowed him to lead the Jaguars to a 28-27 victory in Week 12, keeping the Jaguars' season alive. 

Lawrence finished the game 29-of-37 (78.4%) for 321 yards and three touchdowns and a passer rating of 129.8, throwing a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones with 18 seconds remaining before completing the two-point conversion to Zay Jones.

"I don't ask about last year just because I don't like when people start talking down and stuff," Oluokun said. "But this year, I'm seeing a lot of confidence and a lot of ability to kind of shrug off what might have happened in the past this year. Or what might have happened like last play and be able to get to that next play because he has the confidence in himself."

Lawrence has seen his play waver at times since he was made the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going 3-14 as a starter last year while throwing just 12 touchdowns. But Lawrence's numbers have improved across the board in Doug Pederson's offense in 2022, leading to Lawrence having some of the best efficiency stats of any passer since Week 9.

There have been some down moments, such as red-zone turnovers against the Eagles, Texans and Broncos. Moments that could have dinged Lawrence's confidence and ultimately development.

But the second-year passer has moved past those, leading the Jaguars to two wins in their last three games. And teammates like Oluokun are taking notice.

"Kind of like what I was talking about earlier. Like he knows what he's capable of every play and I love how coachable he is," Oluokun is. 

"So like the Trevor Lawrence we saw in the beginning of the season isn't the Trevor Lawrence we're saying now and even you know when he does have a good game, he's always talking about things he could have done better. I think in order to be you know, one of the best you got to keep improving yourself every game."

Oluokun isn't the only one Lawrence's strong play has seemingly won over. There are also opponents like former Jaguars and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. 

"I've got a lot of guys that I have strong admiration for in that locker room that I'm rooting for, and I think the fan base, I think they're in for a treat. I think you saw what Trevor Lawrence can be today if he continues to get better and continues to improve," Campbell said on Sunday. 

"With these weapons, they can win some ball games."

