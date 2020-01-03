Jaguars’ Legend Tony Boselli Named a Finalist for Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class

For the fourth consecutive year, former Jacksonville Jaguars' legend and elite offensive tackle Tony Boselli has been named one of 15 finalists for the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Boselli was the first-ever draft pick for the jumpstart Jaguars franchise, selected second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft out of USC. For the majority of the next seven seasons, he made his name as one of the most dominant left tackles in all of football.

Boselli played in 97 games (starting 96) including the playoffs from 1995-2001 before being made available in the 2002 expansion draft and being selected by the Houston Texans. Boselli never played a game for the Texans due to injuries, so every snap of his professional career was played as a member of the Jaguars.

Boselli made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons (1996-2000) and was a First-Team All-Pro in three of those seasons (1997, 1998, 1999). Former Denver Broncos' running back Terrell Davis has called Boselli the best left tackle of his era, while Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz, long considered one of the best offensive lineman ever, has said Boselli is one of the best left tackles he has seen.

Boselli has been one of 15 finalists every season since 2017, and in 2018 and 2019 was one of the 10 finalists before it would be cut down, just narrowly missing out on inducting into Canton and being fitted for a gold jacket and a bust.

Joining Boselli in this year's finalist group are only two other offensive linemen: Alan Faneca and Steve Hutchinson.

Also named finalists are safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, wide receiver Torry Holt, safety John Lynch, running back Edgerrin James, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, safety Steve Atwater, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety Leroy Butler, defensive tackle Bryant Young and Sam Mills.