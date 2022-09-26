‘You Can’t Deny That We Are a Really Good Team’: Jaguars Looked To Have Turned a Corner With Convincing Victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t just beat the Los Angeles Chargers; they humiliated them on their own home turf.

Led by second-year quarterback sensation Trevor Lawrence and a stout defensive performance, the Jags’ put together their most exemplary performance to date, blowing out a top team in the AFC by a whopping 28 points.

The Jags extended their current win streak to two games, bringing their overall record to 2-1 on the young season. For Lawrence, winning this game is a sign that this team is headed in the right direction.

“It’s awesome,” Lawrence said. “Two weeks in a row. I think that’s the coolest thing, a big win last week, and to see that same focus and intensity, and preparation this week, I think that’s the sign that we are headed in the right direction.

"Doing that week in and week out, obviously, every week is going to present new challenges, but we just have to come ready to play, and we did today. It was awesome. We are going to enjoy it the rest of the day, and like we said last week, tomorrow we are moving on.”

The offense dominated all afternoon to the tune of 38 total points. Their performance in both the running and passing game was exceptional, and they were able to dominate time of possession, control the pace, and give Trevor Lawrence plenty of protection to allow him to go through his progressions and keep the offense flowing. A win of this magnitude boosted what has already been a pretty high level of confidence from this group.

“Our confidence has been really high all season,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, there have been times that we could have played better, but our confidence has always been high. You see that on the field and the confidence of the coaches, too. We went for it on multiple fourth downs and didn’t get one early, but that’s alright, still stick with the same plan and stay aggressive. The guys handled it really well.”

The most important thing that this win showed is that the Jaguars are not the same old Jags. This team plays with heart, precision, and toughness that mirrors some of the finest teams in the NFL. Today’s performance sent a message to the rest of the league, that teams have to be on their A-game when playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Obviously, the way we have played, you can’t deny that we are a really good team,” Lawrence said. “

"But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what they say about us; we know who we are. Our only goal on Sunday is to win the game, and the way people think about us, it doesn’t matter. Every week we are going to prepare the same way. We’re going to be ready to play. We have a bunch of competitors, so it’s been a lot of fun.”