Jaguars Mailbag: Should Urban Meyer's College Background Mean More Stockpiling of Picks?

In this week's mailbag, we take a look at whether the Jaguars should continue to stockpile picks, which free agent could make an underrated impact, and more.

Q: John, are there any situations you see the Jags trading up or down for?

A: Sure. In fact, it would honestly be a bit surprising if the Jaguars stay at No. 25. They are in a weird spot where they need both all-around roster depth but also an influx of talent at the top of the roster. If they want to move back to secure even more draft ammo and give themselves the ability to continue to trickle in young and cost-controlled talent, nobody would blame them. If they wanted to make an aggressive move up for one of the top players in the draft, would anybody criticize them in that sense?

Overall, I think the Jaguars could explore a move up if one of the top three receivers (Chase, Smith, Waddle) or Kyle Pitts falls out of the top-10. If the Jaguars don't like their options at No. 25 after what will likely be an unpredictable start to the draft, it would make sense to move back and acquire more picks since the positions the Jaguars need the most help at (tight end, offensive line, safety, edge rusher) can be addressed with value picks on Day 2.

Q: Can you see the Jags use their draft capital to trade for a proven player to fill out a need? If so, which player and which draft picks would you give up?

A: Yes I could, mostly because we have already seen the Jaguars do this with Malcom Brown a few weeks ago when they traded their highest seventh-round pick to the Saints for the starting nose tackle. I think players who make sense in this regard would be players like Zach Ertz, who I could see the Jaguars offering pick 107 for, David Njoku, and perhaps another defensive lineman since the Jaguars now have to replace Tyson Alualu. I don't think the Jaguars will want to give up one of their top-65 picks, but every other one should be on the table.

Q: Based on Urban having deeper knowledge of recruits/prospects than pretty much every other team (other than Carolina), what do you think about trading back from 25 into the second round (Baltimore style) to gain more B+ players and build a very solid team?

A: I think there is a lot of merit to this. Meyer is used to bringing in waves and waves of players each offseason and the Jaguars know they have a roster that needs to be revamped at nearly every position. The draft is also based on luck in a lot of areas, so more picks means a better chance to find quality players. With this in mind, I also think Meyer's knowledge of prospects could make the Jaguars that more eager to zero in on specific players, so perhaps it makes them dig their heels in even more at a selection as opposed to moving back.

Q: What's the most you would give up to move up to get Pitts in the draft?

A: Maybe picks No. 25, No. 65, and No. 171? Giving up three picks to move up for a tight end, especially two early picks, would be a bold move since the Jaguars were 1-15 last year and have holes all throughout the roster outside of tight end ... but Pitts is that good. I am not sure I would offer a second-round pick or any first-round pick outside of No. 25, though, because the Jaguars are not yet good enough to be able to justify a move for a tight end to that degree, but I wouldn't be afraid to offer No. 65.

Q: Which free agent signing did the Jaguars make that you think is the most underrated right now? Who could you see disappointing?

A: I don't think you can call Marvin Jones an underrated signing when everyone loves it, so I will go with Chris Manhertz. I initially critiqued the addition because it came at the same time as the Jaguars missing out on the top two tight ends in free agency, but Manhertz is an elite blocker who should bring some much, much-needed toughness to the offense. As for disappointing, I think Rayshawn Jenkins is one to watch for considering the price the Jaguars paid for him. He is a solid player, but the Jaguars paid him like a player who is on his way to being great.

Q: Thoughts on a tight end at 25?

A: Unless a dozen-plus teams make terrible mistakes and let Kyle Pitts tumble down the board, there is no way the Jaguars should even consider a tight end at No. 25.

Pat Freiermuth and Brevin Jordan are good players, but neither is exactly worthy of being a top-25 pick. Freiermuth just simply isn't dynamic enough of an athlete before or after the catch to warrant that kind of investment of a position that is already a tough one to justify a first-round pick at. As for Jordan, who is a terrific athlete and has shown a lot of blocking potential, there are too many red flags with his ability as a hands catcher or a pass-catching threat in traffic to be considered within the first 25 picks. So while tight end may be the Jaguars' biggest need when the No. 25 overall pick is on the clock, there isn't much of an argument to use the pick on one.

Q: Is there any chance Trevor Lawrence isn't the pick next month?

A: Zero. Urban Meyer hasn't even made it look like the Jaguars are considering anyone else. The only pro day he has gone to among the top quarterbacks has been Trevor Lawrence's, and chances are that if he goes to Ohio State's next week that it wouldn't be solely to see Justin Fields.

Lawrence will be a Jaguar on April 29.

Q: Is not signing Tyson Alualu that much of a loss?

A: While I understand the line of thinking that not adding a lineman who will be 34-years-old in Week 1 isn't a huge deal, I actually believe this is a significant loss for Jacksonville.

Tyson Alualu was one of the Jaguars' best reported additions of the early offseason until he reversed course to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a well-respected veteran with a proven track record of leadership, qualities that would have been invaluable in the first year of the Urban Meyer regime as the Jaguars try to establish a new culture.

Secondly, Alualu likely would have started for the Jaguars at 3-4 defensive end. He was a perfect scheme fit for the Jaguars' new multiple defense and is one season removed from the best season of his career. He would have been a major piece of the defensive line rotation, so I don't think his decision to not sign in Jacksonville should be overlooked.

Q: Is there a can't-miss pick at 25?

A: Oh, of course not. Even Trevor Lawrence isn't a can't-miss prospect, and he is one of the few truly elite prospects I have seen since I began evaluating the draft in 2013.

With that said, I do think there are a few scenarios at No. 25 that would be cause for jubilant celebration if you're a Jaguars supporter: Jaycee Horn, Trevon Moehrig, Teven Jenkins, and Kwity Paye take this one for me. The downside is most of these are defensive players and the Jaguars continue to look like a team that will focus on offense early on.