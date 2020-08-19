Jaguars Mailbag: Status of the Roster From Training Camp

With the Jacksonville Jaguars beginning to settle into in the full swing of training camp, we took to social media to take questions on the team's off day. After a few days of practices being opened to media, we have begun to get a small, initial impression of how the team may look in 2020, which has of course led to new questions.

So, who has impressed? How many rookies could start? We attempt to give the answers to these and more.

Q: Do you think Bartch beats out Cann for the starting RG spot? He's looked great so far?



A: This is a tough one because Ben Bartch really has exceeded likely every expectation set out for him in his first training camp. He has looked stout in one-on-ones, winning reps against Taven Bryan and Timmy Jernigan at times, and he just looks like He has the frame and size of a NFL lineman already. With that said, the Jaguars' staff and other linemen have publicly been positive when talking about A.J. Cann over the offseason, and he simply has so many years of starting experience and familiarity with Doug Marrone that I think he is still the leading candidate to start at right guard Week 1.

Q: Has the team considered bringing back Marcell?

A: The general feeling all offseason was that Marcell Dareus wouldn't be in the Jaguars' plans in 2020. Has that changed in recent weeks with several defensive tackles being lost? That's currently unclear, but I'd be surprised if the team seriously considers signing him. It remains to be seen just how healthy he is after the serious core muscle he sustained last season. Jacksonville has already brought in several defensive linemen (Timmy Jernigan, Caraun Reid, Carl Davis) when they could've simply signed Dareus. If they haven't brought him back yet, it likely means they won't at any point.

Q: How are all the WR looking in the new system. Who outside of Chark do you think steps up and has the biggest impact?



A: The receivers have been one of the highlights of camp so far. DJ Chark looks even better than he did last season, and the group overall has shown good hands and a solid overall understanding of the new offensive system. There haven't been too many instances in which a play failed and you could point to a receiver as the primary reason why. As for the biggest impact, I am going to go with Laviska Shenault. He has been the team's second-best receiver in camp and he just looks the part of dynamic pass-catcher despite being a rookie who has been practicing for about a week.

Q: How have JR Reed and James Robinson held up? Any UDFAs that are making plays? How has Josh Jones the safety been? Has the offense looked better?

A: They have been probably about as expected and are still getting their feet wet. Neither has made a giant impression, though Robinson has gotten some increased reps with Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list. The UDFA who has stood out to me has been wide receiver Josh Hammond, but he faces a tall task when it comes to making the roster due to the numbers at receiver.

Josh Jones has flashed a good bit. He is a super rangy player with a lot of length, and you can just tell his physical traits can help him make plays. He is probably one of the more under the radar roster guys right now because he has been genuinely impressive. As for the offense, it is still going through its growing pains an infancy stage. It has looked impressive at times, and pretty sloppy at others. Give it a few more weeks to gel to judge if it has truly improved.

Q: Is Laviska suddenly our number two or three, and possibly the most exciting guy on the team with the ball in his hands, or have you not seen enough ?

A: It is probably too early to judge where Laviska Shenault will be on the depth chart, but he has certainly been impressive and the Jaguars thought enough of him to spend the No. 42 pick on him. If he doesn't play a lot (as long as he is healthy), it would be surprising. As for most exciting guy on the team with the ball in his hands, I would like to see him more so when the intensity and the physicality of the practices increase. His college tape suggests he very well could be, but let's see what he does in live action at this level first.

Q: I’m really intrigued by the WR position, as it now seems a bit crowded. I have a special place in my heart for Laviska but, who will be in Jags starting WR lineup by Week 5, if everyone stays healthy and COVID doesn’t shut down the league?

A: By week 5? I think DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Laviska Shenault will be leading in snaps, though Chris Conley and Keelan Cole will still have roles to play. Jay Gruden and Gardner Minshew both like to spread the ball around to the entire stable of playmakers, but I do think Shenault is nearly a starter by that point in the season, while Westbrook will still have command over the slot role.

Q: When did you realize that we will miss out on Sad Fans Are Sad during games this year, and how sad does that make you? (I am v sad bc Sad Fans are an integral part of football.)

A: Lol, I essentially realized just now. But yes, it is disappointing that we will likely not get anywhere near the level of crowd shots that we have seen in the past considering the amount of memorable moments they have created in the past.

Q: We need to know about one of the biggest training camp battles... who's looking good for the long snapper spot?!

A: It would be pretty surprising if Matthew Orzech doesn't have the spot again after 16 games of doing it last year. If that changes, though, we will let you know.

Q: How do you see the PR/KR position playing out? Is it Claybrooks’ job to lose already or higher likelihood that they stick with a vet?

A: It is too early to say it is Claybrooks' job to lose, but he is certainly going to continue to get looks. Another player who has gotten reps has been Chris Thompson, who makes a decent amount of sense as the veteran option in the event it is too much for Claybrooks,

Q: Does Tyler Eifert look like a game-changer? Who is at RG and how are they performing?

A: It is hard to say if he looks like a game-changer so far considering the offense is still being fleshed out, but he has certainly been impressive. All of the positive things you have heard about his route running and athleticism are true, which is good signs for Jacksonville. As for right guard, A.J. Cann and Ben Bartch will be the top options. Cann has been so-so in one-on-ones but decent overall, while we addressed Bartch earlier in the article.

Q: Myles Jack, does he look in shape/trimmed down from last season(before sickness)?

A: Myles Jack has certainly looked in shape in the practices we have seen thus far. While we haven't seen him with pads on and in true contact drills, he did look fluid in coverage and other drills last week. It remains to be seen how he handles the change to weak side linebacker once the games begin, but he has definitely looked in shape.

Q: When is the cut day? How many players would you guess Jags pick up? Gotta be some DLs.

A: Cut day is Sept. 5. The Jaguars typically pick up at least a handful of players, and this year I could see them make additions at tight end, running back, cornerback and, of course, defensive line. In fact, it would be pretty surprising if the Jaguars don't pick up a defensive lineman on waivers considering their need for bodies at the position.

Q: Is Taven Bryan improved? CJ Henderson first impressions?

It is too early to say if he is improved because we would like more of a sample size in padded practices, but we do have a few impressions of him. His burst off of the line is incredible in person, as is his strength and ability to get lower than the blocker and drive them back. With that said, he does need to display more ability to get off of blocks instead of just using his strength and explosion to reset the line of scrimmage.

As for CJ Henderson, count me as someone who has been thoroughly impressed. The important thing for young cornerbacks is to see if the game or moment looks too big for them, and this hasn't been the case with Henderson. The No. 9 overall pick has been impressive in coverage no matter which receiver he has been matched up with, and it is hard not to be impressed by his pure speed. He has been good and deserves praise for his work so far.