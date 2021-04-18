Jaguars Mailbag: What Are Worst-Case Scenarios at No. 25?

In this week's mailbag, we take questions on who would be the worst picks at No. 25, why trading back from No. 1 is a bad idea, and more.

Q: With multiple upcoming free agents and inconsistent play from this unit, how much will the OL be addressed in this draft?

A: I think the Jaguars draft at least one offensive lineman within their first five picks and I ultimately think they will select two. I don't think they will pick any with pick No. 25, but it wouldn't surprise me to see them make the offensive line a Day 2 priority due to the expiring contracts along the interior and at left tackle.

Q: Could Quincy Williams play a role in 3 safety sets, similar to Anthony Levine in Baltimore?

A: His speed says yes. His coverage ability says perhaps not. He struggled a lot with coverage as a rookie despite his athleticism because of how he read routes and passing concepts, so it is tough to say he would thrive in a passing-down role in 2020. Despite his speed, he is actually better against the run than the pass.

Q: What are the worst-case scenarios for the Jaguars at pick No. 25? Do they even have any since there are so many needs?

A: I do think there are some worst-case scenarios, even for a team with as many holes as the Jaguars.

Picking any running back would be a mistake beyond comprehension. Yes, running backs are still valuable, and yes the Jaguars need speed in the backfield, but it is completely unjustifiable for a team with as many holes as the Jaguars to pick a potentially part-time running back at No. 25.

Penn State's Jayson Oweh has a ton of potential and is a rare athlete, but he doesn't make sense for the Jaguars. They need to add proven production at the edge position and Oweh's raw skill set and zero 2020 sacks doesn't help much.

Finally, I am of the opinion that Kadarius Toney at No. 25 would be a reach. His skill set fits, but there are a lot of slots in this class who offer similar or better traits who won't have to be drafted at No. 25.

Q: What's up with Collin Johnson? It seems the coaching staff has completely forgotten about him with Agnew, Dorsett, and Jones signing. While Johnson is a different type of receiver than Dorsett and Agnew, if we take another WR in the early rounds, what does that mean for Johnson? He looked impressive last year

A: I agree with you that it is curious. I thought Johnson was one of the team's best rookies once he got comfortable toward the second half of the season, but Urban Meyer has always placed more of an emphasis on speed at wide receiver than size. With that said, Johnson is a gifted athlete for a receiver his size and isn't "slow" by any means. He isn't like any other receiver on the roster, so the Jaguars would be smart to still find a role for him, even in a crowded receiver room.

Q: What are the chances for a slight trade back at 25? If a team in the 28-32 range offered a second to drop back a few spots, would you do it? Is there anyone that could be there at 25 you wouldn’t pass on even for that deal?

A: The top two players I can think of who could reasonably be at No. 25 are Teven Jenkins and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah -- two players I have top-10 grades on. With that said, I wouldn't turn down an appealing trade package that includes another top-50 pick. I think both will be Pro Bowl players, but this is a deep draft in terms of positions of need for the Jaguars and they need to do all they can to fill as many needs as possible, both in the short and long-term.

Q: Which member of last year's draft class do you think could breakout this season?

A: I think Daniel Thomas has a good chance if he can get on the field first, but it is hard to envision that happening just due to the sheer numbers the Jaguars have at safety. Collin Johnson faces the same problem at receiver. With this in mind, I will go with Laviska Shenault. I think the Jaguars actually let him, you know, play receiver this season and I think his physical skill set will mesh really well with both Trevor Lawrence and Darrell Bevell. Shenault had a quietly solid season in 2020 but he has the potential to do so much more.

Q: Why do so many people want to bring in a new running back when they have James Robinson?

A: I don't think many people who are Jags fans "want" a new running back -- James Robinson is a fan favorite who was the best player on the team in 2020. He is beloved by the fan base and is a productive and talented player, so it is understandable for their to be pushback over some thinking the Jaguars still have a need at running back.

But the Jaguars' running back room is one injury away from being the worst such unit in the NFL. Robinson is the only quality player in the group (Carlos Hyde is a solid but unexciting veteran back), so the Jaguars are in danger of burying their running game completely if Robinson misses any time. And considering the punishment a running back takes, it would be a smart bet to provide some depth behind Robinson.

Secondly, the Jaguars simply need more juice in their backfield. Robinson is explosive for his size but his lack of pure speed and dynamic athleticism is the biggest negative to his well-rounded game. Hyde isn't bringing any of that speed, either.

Q: Who should be the favorite for the leading receiver in 2021, Chark or Jones?

A: Man, this is tough. Logic should say Chark since he is more athletic and has the more natural profile of a No. 1 receiver. With that said, I kind of want to lean Jones? Not only does he know offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense, but more importantly he thrives in it. Few receivers have been more productive than Jones the last two seasons, a time in which he was in Bevell's offense and caught nearly 20 touchdowns. Add in Jones' skill set that is meant to thrive in the red zone and at the catch point and it is hard to think Trevor Lawrence won't make Jones his security blanket early on in his career.

Q: What position on the defense is most important in the new scheme? We knew how important free safety was in the last defense for example

A: This is tough. Part of me wants to say linebacker because of how many roles the middle linebacker will have and the level of communication needed for the multiple defense, but I am instead going to go with cornerback for a few reasons.

For one, cornerback is already an immensely valuable position in any defense but especially in recent years as the NFL moves to more and more of a passing league. Secondly, this defense asks cornerbacks to play on an island in man coverage while the rest of the defense tries to pressure the quarterback. Cornerbacks will need to win one-on-one more than anyone else in the defense, making them the most important players in the scheme.

Q: Who is your favorite sleeper DL this year if they don't get Barmore?

A: I will go with Mississippi State defensive tackle Marquiss Spencer. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Spencer flashes an interesting skill set and the ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line. He is explosive, powerful, and can move well for a big man. There are some inconsistencies, but he is one of the best athletes in the defensive tackle class per RAS configurations.