Jaguars Mailbag: What Would a New Defensive Lineup Look Like?

In this week's mailbag, we have taken to social media to gather the questions of Jaguars fans on the state of the roster and direction of the franchise moving forward. This week we look at a potential new defensive scheme, Trevor Lawrence's future, and more.

The clock continues to tick on the NFL's upcoming offseason. 30 teams are looking at how they can improve their rosters over the next few months, while two teams are still preparing to play a game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are among those 30 that have shifted their focus toward the future, and no team in the NFL has its eyes on the future quite like the Jaguars. They hold the No. 1 overall pick and have brought in a new head coach to lead them in Urban Meyer, leading to a lot of excitement inside and outside TIAA Bank Field.

To get some viewpoints about the countless decisions facing the Jaguars moving forward, we have taken to social media to gather questions for this week's mailbag. This week, we take answers on Trevor Lawrence's and the Jaguars' timeline for each other, the team's potential new-look defense, and much more.

Q: What do you think a 3-4 defensive lineup would actually look like?

A: This is a good question but it might be a better one for after free agency when we have a better idea of who will and won't be on the roster. With that said, here is me taking a crack at it.

DE: Free agency signing, Doug Costin.

NT: DaVon Hamilton.

ILB: Myles Jack and Joe Schobert.

OLB: Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

As of right now, the Jaguars have the bodies they need on the edge to go to 3-4, but they badly need help along the interior of the line. I would expect the Jaguars to make at least one big signing here, and potentially even two.

Q: Is TE as important as the TL seems to indicate with Urban's type of offense? Seems more receiver heavy for the most part.

Who is the last Ohio State tight end that was a legitimate NFL prospect? Meyer's program at Ohio State funneled wide receivers into the NFL, especially in the early rounds of drafts, for essentially his entire tenure. This was because his team's passing games have mostly been carried by wide receivers as opposed to tight ends.

With that said, this will likely be a lot of Darrell Bevell's scheme. The Seahawks and Lions were mostly receiver-driven when he called plays and designed their offenses, but he did have an extremely productive season from a tight end in 2020 with T.J. Hockenson earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Q: What would Urban consider the biggest weakness of the Jags after the QB position? And how will they try to address that weakness this offseason?

A: I can't speak for Urban Meyer for obvious reasons, but I will say the interior defensive line. The Jaguars have a pair of solid run defenders in Doug Costin and DaVon Hamilton, but they have nobody on the roster who can push the pocket from the middle on a consistent basis. Taven Bryan is a certified bust, so it is time for them to attempt to replace the production of Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell that they have never been able to replicate.

Q: Would you consider giving the franchise tag to Cam Robinson? If so, would you be okay to draft an OT too with one of the 2nd round picks (someone like Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State) just in case for insurance?

A: I would. Most players are against receiving the franchise tag for obvious (and frankly, correct) reasons, but this is a rare instance where a franchise tag could actually be in the best interest of the player. It would give Robinson a big payday for one year while also giving him a chance to earn an even bigger multi-year contract if he impresses in 2021, regardless of if the Jaguars are the one to pay for that contract. For the Jaguars, tagging Robinson gives them an answer at left tackle for Trevor Lawrence's rookie season as they contemplate the future of the position.

With that said, I would spend a pick in the first few rounds on an offensive tackle even in the event Robinson is back. Will Richardson is entering the final year of his contract as the team's swing tackle, but some more depth is needed in the event Robinson or even right tackle Jawaan Taylor needs to be pushed.

Q: A lot of people relating Baalke hire to Carolina situation (possible firing after 1 year to go after another GM). Khan has mentioned Baalke's deal mirrors Urban’s in length and Khan has not been quick to fire in the past. What are the odds you think Baalke winds up like Carolina's general manager?

A: Personally, I would consider these odds incredibly low. Shad Khan simply isn't the type of owner who would fire a general manager after one season, especially considering the franchise's success is going to be much more reliant on the performance of the head coach. I would expect Baalke to be here for several seasons.

Q: What are we seeing in Trent Baalke that others aren't? Because the majority of the takes I see from outside of the organization are puzzlement that he got the role and relief that he's here and not at their team.

A: The honest answer is that I am not sure. This is only something the Jaguars' leadership can answer. And so far, it looks like the answer is they value his experience as a scout and general manager far more than they value the downsides to that period of his career. With that said, the Jaguars did have Baalke inside their building for over 11 months, so they likely have the best information on him possible.

Q: Why haven't they hired a QB coach yet?

A: Well, they haven't officially announced any coach yet. With that said, quarterback coach has probably received the least amount of talk in terms of media reports for the Jaguars. Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle listed some potential names earlier this week, but it has been quiet on that front.

Q: Urban said he would talk about coaching hires last week. Yet we get crickets. Why do you think that is?

A: That would just indicate to me that the Jaguars haven't finalized the entire staff. This doesn't mean he doesn't have a lot of it place, because most reports have indicated that Meyer has already pegged several assistants and all three of his coordinators. It has seemed this entire time that Meyer would introduce the staff as one massive unit instead of hire-by-hire, which would likely explain the lack of announcements.

Q: Should we take TCU safety Trevon Moehrig at 25 or do you think he still will be there in the 2nd?

A: It depends on who is on the board. The Jaguars have so many needs across their roster that it is hard to argue against any selection at No. 25 other than quarterback, running back, or linebacker. They have a big need for a splashy player in the secondary and Trevon Moehrig would certainly fit the bill. There is a real chance the Jaguars could likely get him with their first second-round pick, however. The first safety wasn't picked last year until pick No. 36, which began a run on safeties. 2019 saw safeties get picked at No. 21 and No. 27, but that is just one of a handful of recent drafts that has seen two safeties picked within the first 28 or so picks.

Q: Are you concerned with Urban’s unwillingness to have big-brain guys on his staff? No guys with head coaching experience in the NFL, no young guys from NFL ranks who aspire to become HC ...

A: No, not really. Darrell Bevell is an extremely experienced coordinator who has gotten head coach looks before, though last year's interim stint as the Lions' head coach was limited at best. Chris Ash and Charlie Strong might not have NFL experience, but each has long track records as coordinators at the college level. I think Meyer's staff has come together fine for the most part. Does it lack big names and excitement? Sure, perhaps. But ultimately, most of the up-and-coming big names were already hired or were able to find better gigs.

Q: Should the Jags go after Orlando Brown who appears to want out of Baltimore?

A: It depends on what the Jaguars decide to do with Cam Robinson. Orlando Brown would be an upgrade, however. He showed his worth at left tackle in 2020 after the Ravens lost Ronnie Stanley for the season, finishing the season as PFF's No. 32 ranked offensive tackle. By comparison, Robinson was ranked No. 70. Brown will be entering a contract year in 2021, though, so there is always the chance the Jaguars would be entering a risky proposition by potentially taking on a rental player.

Q: With Trent Baalke's norm being that he doesn't spend big in FA, will the Jags be doing so this offseason?

A: The Jaguars have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, need an influx of veterans more than likely any other team, and have as much money to spend as almost any team in the league this offseason. There is no reason to think the Jaguars won't spend big in free agency to accelerate the rebuild, especially considering Meyer is likely looking to start winning early in his tenure.

Q: Which players will benefit the most or least with the recent hires?

A: I will go with DJ Chark, K'Lavon Chaisson, James Robinson, and CJ Henderson as those who will benefit the most. Bevell is terrific at utilizing a deep threat receiver like Chark. Chaisson should be given more life thanks to a more versatile and attacking defensive scheme. Meyer has had a workhorse running back on his teams throughout his coaching tenure, so Robinson should continue this trend in 2021. Finally, Meyer's coaching staffs have always been terrific at developing cornerbacks. Ohio State essentially became DBU during his tenure, so there is no reason to think he and his staff couldn't help CJ Henderson take a step forward.

Which players will benefit the least? I will go with Taven Bryan, who is highly unlikely to fit the next defensive scheme.

Q: What is Colin Johnson's upside with Lawrence and Urban?

A: My comparison for Colin Johnson during his rookie season was a cheaper version of Kenny Golladay. Now he has Golladay's offensive coordinator and a legitimate quarterback entering the picture, so I would say Johnson's upside with the next staff and quarterback is immensely high. Higher than most receivers picked as late as he was, at least.

Q: Is there any chance we don’t draft Trevor?

A: No. I have been wrong before in this space, but nothing indicates to me that I will be in this instance.

Q: Why on earth wasn’t McCardell retained?

A: A lot of these things come down to relationships. Keenan McCardell is a terrific coach, who I think the Jaguars should have kept, but he had no real ties to either Urban Meyer or Darrell Bevell.

Q: Will the Jags declare Trevor will be the pick anytime between now and before the draft starts or do we have to wait until the card gets turned in?

A: I doubt it. It just isn't in the nature of NFL teams to concede that they are making an obvious pick. Instead, look for them to continue to talk up the process that is involved with deciding on the No. 1 overall pick.

Q: Is Marvin Wilson available at #33?

A: I would be shocked if he wasn't. Marvin Wilson has a lot of talent but injuries in 2020 likely hurt his stock to an extent, and FSU's overall horrible track record of success during his time there is unlikely to help him much. There is a good chance Wilson could be available in the third round considering he is mostly a run defender and his profile isn't even as impressive as DaVon Hamilton's was last season.

Q: Is Toney dynamic enough to take over Barmore?

A: Yes ... if the Jaguars sign a free agent defensive lineman. No team should draft for need over talent when they just finished 1-15, but Christian Barmore is a legitimate first-round talent. It isn't like you are taking a worse player if you pick him over Toney. With that said, I do think Toney has the skill set Jacksonville's offense is missing and would make a lot of sense at No. 25.

Q: What are your expectations for the team in 2021?

A: To be much more competitive on a week-to-week basis, but likely still not "good". They could look to take a leap like the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns took last season, but neither of those teams was as far away from being competitive as the Jaguars currently are. I'd expect them to finish near .500 if they can find some high-profile defenders, with playoff expectations coming the next season.