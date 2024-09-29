Jaguars Mailbag: Where Does Jacksonville Go After Buffalo Loss?
This week, we take questions on Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, and the Jaguars' 47-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Q: Do the coaches see the same things we see every week? It feels like they continue to do the same thing week after week despite no new results.
A: Absolutely. While I do have my own criticisms of the Jaguars' coaching staff, it is certainly not for a lack of trying or awareness. They know there are issues. I am just not sure they know the answers, either.
Q: Are you in or out on Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future?
A: I think Trevor Lawrence is still a really good quarterback. I would be more concerned if the Jaguars were playing well around him and he was struggling. He is one of many offensive players not playing well right now.
Q: What week does the staff get fired? Who will be the interim? Outside of coaching changes, what’s going on with Anton?
A: I don't think anytime soon. They do still have time to turn this around, amazingly enough. And if they don't, I do not think Shad Khan will rush to make a move. As for Anton Harrison, I do not know. He never looked like this last year.
Q: Let’s say we draft top 5 and Baalke somehow keeps his job, who are some guys you could see getting taken?
A: An offensive tackle (Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks), a defensive tackle (Mason Graham), or Travis Hunter.
Q: Realistically, when do we admit we were/are wrong about Trev?
A: Respectively, you can say whatever you want, whenever you want. It doesn't actually impact anything. He is the quarterback and will be for a long time.
Q: I know the answer doesn't matter at this point, Press and Doug go hand in hand, but no other team makes this such a big deal. Why is Doug so against making it public knowledge who calls the plays? is this not a red flag about the team in and of itself?
A: It isn't the first time a coaching staff has done this. I think it just makes it easier for the Jaguars to shield Pederson and/or Taylor from public criticism about the offense and that is about the extent of it.
Q: This team appears to lack fire and intensity on game day. Who does that reflects on more? Leadership or coaches?
A: Yes.
The players shouldn't need to feel any extra motivation to get going to play in an NFL game, but the coaches should also be able to foster a culture where the sideline isn't juiceless.
Q: Do you foresee any legitimate or public changes if we’re 0-4 after another putrid performance against the Texans?
A: No, I do not. I think Shad Khan could make his mind up for what he will eventually do, but I do not think he is the kind of owner who would make a Week 4 firing.
Q: Was there anything this summer that you saw that gave you a thought that this offensive design/scheme would be this bad? 4 curls on a 3rd and 10? Trevor definitely has misses but week in and week out I'm watching good offensive minded coaches (which Pederson is supposed to be) scheme it up beautifully. Haven't seen that here in the last 9-10 games.
A: Yes and no. The offense was awful in the red-zone all camp and certainly started slow. And several times the offense made big plays in scenarios where pressure would have gotten to Lawrence before he threw the ball. I was hearing frustration from inside the building about how the offense started camp, but they did eventually settle in. Trevor Lawrence had arguably his best training camp as a whole, too. So no, I did not expect this.
Q: Seems as if Baalke is telling the coaches who should be on the field on defense, is that the case? We need answers asap!
A: No, that is not happening and I can say that with certainty.
Q: With the 'win now' season likely down the drain, when do you anticipate changes in coaching/FO personnel and who do you think is first on the chopping block?
A: I don't think there will be a move made this early in the season. I would anticipate if a move is made at all during the season, it is Doug Pederson and Press Taylor together.
Q: What would your answer be to fix the O-line problems? Trade? Free Agency? Draft? New O-line Coach?
A: Bench Cam Robinson for Walker Little and draft an offensive lineman in the first round next year.
Q: A lot of national criticism for the offense mentions a lack of identity scheme-wise on offense. Does that mean they're trying to do too much? At this point what is the issue with the offense (beyond any potential off-field stuff / coaching)?
A: I think their core stuff is a bit outdated and easy for teams to key in on, and I think they struggle to execute most new stuff they try to implement.
Q: Can we get a vibe check for the building? Are people on edge? When you walk past an office do they quickly minimize LinkedIn?
A: People are tense. I know for a fact some coaches are already worried about what the start could mean for the staff as a whole. It isn't a great vibe right now.
Q: JHA put up a franchise record last year, Walker was trending toward his potential, and we added Armstead. But the pass rush looks MIA through 12 quarters of football. What is going on?
A: I think Josh Hines-Allen will get rolling soon. Armstead has split time between DE and DT, but he needs to stay at DT. A lack of preseason likely hurt him a good bit. As for Walker, his regression in terms of production was unfortunately always a strong possibility. His sack numbers were good last year, but his pressure numbers were not. That is rarely sustainable.
Q: It seems like every successful offense in the modern era moves the ball through simple, middle of the field mesh concepts. The Jags continually revert to (difficult to complete) toe touching flag routes. Is this because they don’t trust Trevor to not turn it over or is it just not a staple of the Doug/Press system?
A: Mesh was the Jaguars' bread and butter in 2022. I am not sure where it has gone. Maybe because Evan Engramh has been hurt?