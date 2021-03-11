Jaguars Mailbag: Which Defensive Backs Should the Jaguars Target in Free Agency?

In this week's mailbag, we take a look at which defensive backs the Jaguars should target, if the Jaguars should still pursue Trent Williams and more.

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter handle or by tweeting at me directly.

This week we take questions on Trent Williams, Trent Baalke, free agent defensive backs, and more.

Q: Is there a FA that you could see the Jags sign on day 1 of FA that is NOT a DL, WR, or TE? ... Any CB worth 1st day FA money this year for Jags?

A: Absolutely. In fact, I think it is likely we see the Jaguars attack the secondary first in free agency. Even with franchise tags somehow being placed on the three best safeties to hit the market, there are still quality players at that position. Meanwhile, slot cornerback is stacked in this year's free agency class. The outside cornerback spot isn't as appealing, but there are some options there as well.

At safety, I really do think John Johnson III makes a ton of sense for the Jaguars. He did everything for the Rams' elite defense last season and is the kind of explosive playmaker the Jaguars haven't had at the safety position as well. Behind him, Malik Hooker and Keanu Deal make good sense as second-wave guys.

As for the slot position, I think the Jaguars will be big players for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton. He is arguably the best blitzing slot cornerback in the NFL and he is an elite run defender to boot. Add in his scheme fit with the fact that he is strong in coverage and that the Jaguars are familiar with him (they signed him as an UDFA in 2016), it makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars to take a swing on the talented corner. Hilton is likely the best nickel corner set to be hit the market. Other day one slot corners include Desmond King and potentially Justin Coleman. I think Brian Poole makes sense as a second-wave option as well.

Outside cornerback is a bit trickier. You have two cornerbacks who are likely to be among the highest-paid defenders this offseason in Bengals cornerback William Jackson III and Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman may not have to wait long, either. Of all of these, I think Jackson is the one the Jaguars should target. He has flashed Pro Bowl talent throughout his career and a more aggressive and cohesive defensive scheme could help him thrive.

At the end of the day, Johnson, Jackson, and Hilton are all the best players at their positions this free agency cycle. The Jaguars landing any of them should be a priority.

Q: I really don't understand why they would trade Andrew Norwell, but surely they can't expect to start a rookie LG instead right? Is there any LG that you think they will pursue in FA?

A: I don't think so. I don't think the Jaguars will shy away from adding quality young offensive lineman, but nothing Urban Meyer has said so far has indicated that he wants to shake up the offensive line to a massive degree. If he did want to shake it up, logic says he would likely want a veteran to protect his No. 1 overall pick. With that said, I think Norwell stays after Meyer's comments on Tuesday.

Personally, I think the Jaguars will look at backup offensive linemen in free agency. Tyler Shatley is a free agent and will have to be replaced or either potentially retained. If Jacksonville had cut ties with Norwell, I would have wondered if they should be in on Joe Thuney, but this is not the case.

Q: Can you see them going after Corey Linsley at C and moving Brandon Linder to RG?

A: I can't. There is of course a connection between Urban Meyer and former Ohio State lineman Corey Linsley, but I think the Jaguars likely love Brandon Linder at center, and for good reason. When he played last year, he was arguably just as good as Linsley was -- just on a significantly worse offense. They returned offensive line coach George Warhop as well, so he likely knows what he has in Linder. I think the Jaguars will likely be more than okay with bringing A.J. Cann back as well after he had arguably the best season of his career in 2020.

Q: More likely breakout player, Josh Oliver or Ben Bartch?

A: You like asking the tough ones, eh?

I lean Josh Oliver but that is only because he has a clearer path to playing time. I think Bartch will likely push A.J. Cann at guard over the course of camp but ultimately Cann will win the job, with Bartch waiting one more season to become a starter. Oliver is a question mark in terms of even being on the roster, but he is still an immensely athletic player. If the new regime sees a healthy him in August, perhaps he can see minor snaps among what is set to be a rebuilt tight end room.

Q: What’s the plan for our Oline?

A: I believe Meyer when he says he isn't looking to overhaul the offensive line. He has been pretty forthcoming thus far, so until his actions don't match his words, I will likely lean to think the Jaguars will return all five starting offensive linemen but perhaps look to add more depth and competition.

Q: If you were the Jaguars and could only pick one player at No. 25 to draft (who you think could actually be there), who is it?

A: This is tough since there are so many options. Christian Barmore would be an obvious pick, as would Trevon Moehrig. With that said, I am going to go with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. Newsome is one of my favorite cornerback prospects in this draft and fills a giant need at outside cornerback. He has Pro Bowl (and maybe even All-Pro) potential thanks to his athleticism and smooth footwork in coverage. Pairing him with CJ Henderson and, for hypothetical purposes, Mike Hilton would give the Jaguars a strong cornerback room. Barmore is tough to pass on, but a defensive tackle could still be at No. 33. A cornerback of Newsome's talent wouldn't be.

Q: Is James Robinson's spot secure?

A: I think so. I think the Jaguars will definitely be sniffing around running backs at pretty much every player acquisition juncture this offseason; they have no real reason not to. Robinson is a fantastic player but he is the only established running back on the roster. He needs help and perhaps not even just in the spot of one signing or draft pick. I do think Robinson will remain at the top of the pecking order no matter who is brought in, with that said.

Q: Any chance that with Cam Robinson tagged, the Jaguars still try to sign Trent Williams? (Moving Robinson to the right side and Taylor competing or kicking insider) or you think that ship has sailed for good?

A: I think the ship has sailed. The Jaguars tagging Robinson indicates that they just think they wouldn't have been players in the left tackle market, at least to me. Williams is an elite tackle and the best one available, and would likely even welcome the chance to play for the Jaguars, but it is just tough to see the Jaguars reversing course like that.

Q: Who would be your top 3 targets in free agency for the Jags?

A: Mike Hilton, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Hunter Henry. Henry has injury concerns but he is the best tight end available this offseason and has already done good work with a rookie quarterback. Hilton is the best slot cornerback on the market and an ideal scheme fit. Meanwhile, Tomlinson is an elite nose tackle who the Jaguars could build their interior defensive line around from the second he steps into the building.

Q: Shaquill Griffin in free agency? Maybe? Please?

He is easily the second-best outside cornerback set to be available, at least in my eyes. The Jaguars should at the very least do their homework on him and see what the market is like because he would undeniably be an upgrade across from what they have. With that said, his play in Seattle made him seem more like a No. 2 cornerback than a No. 1. As long as that is understood when adding him, it wouldn't be a bad move.

Q: How much telling/troubling is it that the GM of the Jaguars has not met yet with Trevor Lawrence, while the HC and even the OC met him in person & zoom multiple times already?

In fairness, the Jaguars didn't meet with Lawrence at his Pro Day, but that is just splitting hairs in the big picture. I wouldn't call it troubling but I would call it telling. I wouldn't call it troubling because there are still 49 days left until the draft and Baalke said he still plans to speak with Lawrence. I would call it telling, however, that the entire scouting process around Lawrence has so far been led by Meyer and his coaching staff. This is Meyer's show. Baalke is an important voice within the Jaguars, but Meyer is the voice. If that wasn't clear before, it should be now.