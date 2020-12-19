Jaguars Make a Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 15 Vs. Ravens

Andrew Norwell, Tre Herndon, and Chris Claybrooks will be available to the Jaguars on Sunday against the Ravens after the Jaguars made a number of roster moves to activate them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 15 clash with the Baltimore Ravens, resulting in three key contributors being made available for the tough road test.

Rookie cornerback Chris Claybrooks and starting left guard Andrew Norwell were each activated from the reserve/injured-designated for return list, meaning the two will take the field in Baltimore and, in both cases, likely make starts.

Third-year cornerback Tre Herndon was also activated to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Considering the limited numbers the Jaguars have at cornerback and on the offensive line, all three of these additions are key for their chances on Sunday, even if the 1-12 squad is still far from looking like a viable threat to the 8-5 Ravens.

Rookie lineman Ben Bartch was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after starting Week 14 at left guard; without Norwell back, the Jaguars would have started their fourth different left guard this season.

"Yeah, I think there is a good chance, there really is," Marrone said when asked about Norwell's chances to play.

"He has worked really hard. His mindset right now is he's is playing. So something probably would have to happen to him, during practice or during the week, for him to not. But right now that is what the plan is."

Norwell started the first 10 games of Jacksonville's season before leaving a Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the injury. Bartch and Tyler Shatley rotated at left guard to fill in for him for two games before Shatley moved to center in Week 15.

Herndon has played the most snaps of any defensive back on the team and the second-most snaps on the defense in general, behind only Joe Schobert. He has played 812 snaps (89%) and has seen time as a starter on the outside and in the slot.

Claybrooks, meanwhile, has fought hard to come back from an injury that has kept him sidelined for the last several weeks. The seventh-round pick appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars before his injury, starting three. In that span, he recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections.

Cornerback Quenton Meeks was also elevated to the active/inactive list for Sunday via standard practice squad elevation, while offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms has been activated from the practice squad via COVID-19 Replacement.