Jaguars Make Amy Palcic Hire Official, Name Dan Edwards to New Role

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the Amy Palcic hire official, while announcing front office changes for her role and that of a long time Vice President within the club.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the roles of two members within the club. In a press release on Wednesday, the club gave a designation to a hire Head Coach Urban Meyer first revealed on Monday; Amy Palcic as Vice President of Football Communications.

Palcic is assuming the role long held by Dan Edwards, who, as the press release explains is “an original Jaguars executive who has exclusively led the Jaguars’ communications department throughout the existence of the franchise.”

Edwards has now been named to a new role as Senior Vice President of Jacksonville Tradition and Alumni. This new position will “focus on building alliances, programs, brands and more that will illuminate and market the history, alumni and colorful moments of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

It’s a role Edwards is uniquely suited for, having been with the franchise for its entire 27-year history.

“There has been no better servant to the Jaguars and the Jacksonville community than Dan Edwards,” said Mark Lamping, president of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Jaguars were extremely fortunate as an expansion team to recruit Dan as a young PR professional to Jacksonville. But, anyone who knows Dan – current players, alumni, coaches, colleagues, league officials and many others – will be the first to say that where we really lucked out is being able to call Dan a neighbor and friend.

“That’s why Dan will be perfect for this new and important opportunity. Dan has a passion for the Jaguars and love for our hometown of Jacksonville that will bring a new dimension to everything we do, and want to do, during what is undeniably an exciting time for our fans and franchise.”

Before joining the Jaguars in 1994, Edwards spent 10 years in the league, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins and in the league office. During his time years with the Steelers—the last seven of which were spent as the as public relations director—the club’s PR staff received the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Palcic, who will ascend to the role, is a recipient of the Rozelle Award herself, having led a PR team that was honored with the award in 2017. Palcic spent eight years with the Houston Texans, most recently as VP of Communications.

She joined the Texans in 2013, was promoted through the ranks and served as VP of communications from April 2018 until last November.

Palcic was the first woman to be given full PR responsibilities with a NFL team. She led the team who won the Rozelle Award in 2017, which recognizes the top NFL public relations team by the Professional Football Writers of America. Palcic was the first director to win the award in their first year on the job as well as the first female director to win the Rozelle.

Palcic was let go by the Texans and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at the time, she was told she was no longer a “cultural fit.” This was the first big move in what became a months long PR nightmare for the Texans, one that is still ongoing. Media, coaches and players alike all came to Palcic’s defense, essentially saying any team that didn’t have a culture for Palcic wasn’t a team culture one would one to be a part of in any way.

Former Texans defensive end and MVP J.J. Watt was among those to come to Palcic’s defense at the time, tweeting “First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL. Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

In 2019, Palcic was named one of Women In Sports and Events (WISE) Women of Inspiration and Houston Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business. She also was named one of PR News’ Top Women in PR in 2017.

Dan Edwards will report to Lamping while Palcic will report to both head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke.