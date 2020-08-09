Jaguars Make More Roster Moves, Changes to Defensive Line Depth



The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive line depth chart continues to shift throughout training camp, with several roster moves announced on Sunday.

The Jaguars themselves announced they had placed third-year defensive tackle Brian Price (knee) and second-year defensive tackle Dontavius Russell (hip) on the team’s reserve/injured list.

Then, Priority Sports agent and Director of Football Operations Mike McCartney announced via Twitter that veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid had signed with the Jaguars.

These moves follow the opt outs of two other Jacksonville defensive linemen in Al Woods and Lerentee McCray, along with the signing of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, giving the Jaguars quite a bit of movement along the defensive line.

Price spent most of last season on Jacksonville's practice squad, while Russell was the team's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Russell appeared in three games and recorded four tackles as a rookie.

Reid was a 5th round pick (No. 158 overall) by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He spent two seasons in Detroit before stints with the Chargers, Cowboys, Cardinals and Colts.

He has appeared in 47 games with 16 starts. He has 3.5 career sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He will likely compete for a depth role at defensive tackle as the Jaguars attempt to put together the best possible rotation that can improve the team's run defense.

When the Reid signing is official, the Jaguars' roster will be at 79 players. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue currently doesn't count toward the roster number since he has yet to sign his franchise tag tender.