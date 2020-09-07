SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars Name 8 Captains For 2020 Season

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have their captains for the 2020 season. 

During a Monday press conference, head coach Doug Marrone said the locker room had voted on captains on Monday, with the votes being tallied and results announced to the team in a meeting later in the day. Here are the final results from the vote:

Offense: QB Gardner Minshew II, C Brandon Linder and WR Chris Conley.

Defense: DE Josh Allen, LB Myles Jack, DT Abry Jones and S Jarrod Wilson.

Special Teams: K Josh Lambo.

"This marks the fourth time Linder has been named a team captain, the second time for Jack and the first time for the other six players," the Jaguars said. 

None of the names chosen are particularly surprising. Brandon Linder has long been known as one of the anchors of the entire offense thanks to his experience, while Chris Conley has stepped up as the bonafide leader of the team's wide receiver room. 

Second-year players Gardner Minshew II and Josh Allen are each captains, which again isn't surprising considering Minshew is the quarterback and Allen is the player with the most eyes on him on the defense. Following the mass exodus of other leaders on defense such as Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, who each played large leadership roles last season, Allen will likely be depended upon heavily. 

Myles Jack was a team captain last season and is one of the longest-tenured members of the roster, but Abry Jones is the longest-tenured player on the entire team as his time with the Jaguars dates all the way back to 2013.

“Yeah, you know, the first day that we had the vets in the building, Abes [Abry Jones] and I sat down—eight years ago I was coaching Abes so we have a very good relationship, and I said, ‘It’s time. It’s time for you to really take control," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Aug. 14. 

"I know before, you were a vocal guy in that room, but I think [former Jaguars DE] Calais [Campbell] was really the leader in that group and now we’re putting that on [DE/LB] Josh [Allen] even though he’s a young player.’ But him and Abes really need to step up and lead that group. Abes knows what I expect in that room."

