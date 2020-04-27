Jaguars Nose Tackle DaVon Hamilton Ready to Work: ‘I Feel Like I’ll Fit Well in Here’

DaVon Hamilton waited a long time for his chance to make a name for himself at Ohio State. But in 2019, he did just that, turning himself into a third-round draft pick in the process.

Hamilton was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 73 overall pick during this past weekend's draft, making him the fourth defensive tackle general manager Dave Caldwell has drafted since 2013, and only the second to be a top-100 pick.

The whirlwind of the draft process is over. He is trading in his Buckeye threads for black, teal, and white uniforms, and his NFL journey will begin on a defense in transition.

“I feel like I’ll fit well in here," Hamilton told local media after he was selected. "I mean I feel like I finally joined a team and I’m really blessed to be there. Really there is nothing else I can really say.”

Hamilton spent four years at Ohio State, becoming a valuable piece to a strong defensive tackle rotation. For the vast majority of his first three seasons, that is all he was, however: a part of a rotation.

But in 2019, Hamilton finally got his chance to start for an entire season, and he made the most of his opportunity. Hamilton (6-foot-4, 320-pounds) recorded 28 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one fumble recovery in 2019, all high marks for a nose tackle who supposed to be known for his run defense.

He rose to the occasion as a senior, becoming a disruptive force in the middle of a terrific Ohio State defense. Now, he hopes to rise to the same occasion in Jacksonville.

“I feel like I always have, but, I mean, I just try to create as much disruption in the back as possible, you know, without the tackle or the sack or anything," Hamilton said. "I mean, that’s just what was my role at Ohio State and now hopefully I can continue that in the league.

"Honestly my last year wasn’t even based on me going out there and trying to play for the next level. It was more so me trying to play for my team at the time.”

Hamilton's desire to play for his teammates and not for individual accolades or recognition is certainly a trait the Jaguars valued throughout the draft process. Jacksonville made it a point with each of their 12 draft picks to bring in unselfish players with team-first mindsets, and it at least appears Hamilton meets that mark in a big way.

“I’m doing whatever it takes and whatever the team needs me to do," Hamilton said. "Honestly, I really could care less what I was supposed to do as long as I’m able to add value to the team.”

That is certainly music to head coach Doug Marrone's ears. And that kind of attitude likely also endeared Hamilton to famed Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson, regarded as one of the best position coaches in all of college football.

It is in large part thanks to Johnson and his coaching that Hamilton broke out as a senior, which resulted in the large nose tackle being named a third-team all-conference player and earning an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

“He means a lot to me. I mean he’s helped me from the day I got on campus, to where I’m at right now," Hamilton said. "And he’s really just pushed me and motivated me as much as possible to be able to be at this point in my life. And he’s as blessed as I am right now.”

Hamilton said he didn't get any hints from the Jaguars throughout the draft process that they'd be targeting him, but he is happy they did. Now, he can put behind the draft process and focus on one singular thing: work.

"Honestly, I think I probably talked to them probably twice the whole time I was at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine," Hamilton said. "I mean, honestly, I’m just excited to be there. It’s been a dream come true and I can’t wait to get to work.”