JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Officially Agree to Terms With Cassius Marsh

John Shipley

Cassius Marsh is about to follow in his father Curtis' footsteps almost 25 years after his father was drafted to the NFL now that the veteran defensive end and linebacker has officially agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Curtis Marsh was a seventh-round pick by the Jaguars in the team's first-ever draft in 1995 and played wide receiver for the team for two seasons. Now, his son Cassius will step in to fill out the depth of the Jaguars' front seven.

Cassius Marsh has spent time in 4-3 and 3-4 defenses throughout his six years in the NFL, spending time on the edge at both defensive end and outside linebacker.

“Cassius has demonstrated versatility and athleticism throughout his NFL career, and we’re looking forward to what he can bring to our football team,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement on Tuesday. “His ability to stop the run, play in coverage and get after the quarterback will add valuable flexibility to our defense.”

Last year, Marsh played for the Arizona Cardinals, giving the Cardinals' defense depth on the edge. In 16 games (three starts) in Arizona, Marsh recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Marsh, a 2014 fourth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks, spent the first three years of his career in Seattle, playing in 37 games and recording three sacks. 

Marsh then spent some time with the New England Patriots before landing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, where he remained until the end of 2018.

In 84 career games (eight starts), Marsh has recorded 159 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles. The most sacks Marsh has recorded in a single season was 5.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2018.

Marsh fits the mold of past outside linebacker/defensive end hybrids that general manager Dave Caldwell has signed in the past due to his similarities with Dan Skuta and Dekoda Watson. Marsh can fill in at defensive end or strongside linebacker in a pinch for the Jaguars, giving them a boost in terms of depth and another valuable special teams piece. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Jaguars' Special Teams Captain Cody Davis Signs With New England Patriots

After two seasons in Jacksonville, Cody Davis will be heading to the AFC East.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Announce Addition of Al Woods: ‘He Has Proven That He Can Stop the Run’

Doug Marrone made it clear in a statement on Tuesday that signing Al Woods is about one thing: stopping the run.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Sign Versatile Veteran Defender Cassius Marsh to One-Year Deal

The Jaguars added their second free agent defender in one night on Monday, signing Cassius Marsh to provide depth.

John Shipley

Jaguars Add Nose Tackle Al Woods to Defensive Line

The 11th-year veteran is now a new member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive rotation.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Why CeeDee Lamb Is a Logical Fit for the Jaguars in April

Even in a deep wide receiver draft, should CeeDee Lamb be an option for the Jaguars in April's first round?

John Shipley

Weighing the Options: Do the Jaguars Make Sense as a Landing Spot for Jameis Winston?

With the former No. 1 overall pick now available to sign with any team, do the Jacksonville Jaguars make sense as a logical fit? We examine why or why not.

John Shipley

How Could the Signing of Darqueze Dennard Affect the Jaguars’ Draft Plans?

With Darqueze Dennard now in the fold, will the Jaguars' draft plans change at all or will they still focus on the secondary?

John Shipley

Grading the Jaguars’ Free Agency: How New Additions Impact the Direction of the Team

How do the Jaguars' three free agency additions thus far project in terms of fit and impact for 2020? We examine each player to gauge just how much value they will bring to the team next season.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Make a Push to Add Free Agent Robby Anderson to the Offense?

With a big need at wide receiver across from DJ Chark, should the Jaguars consider signing free agent Robby Anderson?

John Shipley

by

Johnny Football

Jaguars’ Investment in Joe Schobert Was a Sound One Due to the Details of His Contract

The Jaguars gave Joe Schobert a sizeable deal, but the details of the contract show it is a rather team-friendly agreement.

John Shipley