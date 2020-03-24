Jaguars Officially Agree to Terms With Cassius Marsh

Cassius Marsh is about to follow in his father Curtis' footsteps almost 25 years after his father was drafted to the NFL now that the veteran defensive end and linebacker has officially agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Curtis Marsh was a seventh-round pick by the Jaguars in the team's first-ever draft in 1995 and played wide receiver for the team for two seasons. Now, his son Cassius will step in to fill out the depth of the Jaguars' front seven.

Cassius Marsh has spent time in 4-3 and 3-4 defenses throughout his six years in the NFL, spending time on the edge at both defensive end and outside linebacker.

“Cassius has demonstrated versatility and athleticism throughout his NFL career, and we’re looking forward to what he can bring to our football team,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement on Tuesday. “His ability to stop the run, play in coverage and get after the quarterback will add valuable flexibility to our defense.”

Last year, Marsh played for the Arizona Cardinals, giving the Cardinals' defense depth on the edge. In 16 games (three starts) in Arizona, Marsh recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Marsh, a 2014 fourth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks, spent the first three years of his career in Seattle, playing in 37 games and recording three sacks.

Marsh then spent some time with the New England Patriots before landing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, where he remained until the end of 2018.

In 84 career games (eight starts), Marsh has recorded 159 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles. The most sacks Marsh has recorded in a single season was 5.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2018.

Marsh fits the mold of past outside linebacker/defensive end hybrids that general manager Dave Caldwell has signed in the past due to his similarities with Dan Skuta and Dekoda Watson. Marsh can fill in at defensive end or strongside linebacker in a pinch for the Jaguars, giving them a boost in terms of depth and another valuable special teams piece.