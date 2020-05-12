Jaguars Officially Sign Mike Glennon, Release Carl Davis to Make Room

There won't be any snags or hangups with this deal, as the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that quarterback Mike Glennon had officially signed his contract with the team. The Jaguars had agreed to terms with the veteran passer on May 8.

To make room on the team's 90-man offseason roster, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Davis, who was originally a third-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, signed with the Jaguars during the season last year after the Jaguars sustained injuries at the defensive tackle position. Davis appeared in two games for the Jaguars in 2019, totaling one tackle. He was re-signed by the team this offseason.

Glennon will now join a quarterback room which includes starter and second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew II, fourth-year backup Josh Dobbs, and rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton.

Glennon, who is entering his eighth season, is unlikely to push Minshew for playing time, but he is by far the most experienced quarterback on the roster following the March trade of Nick Foles to Chicago. Look for him to push Dobbs for the backup role behind Minshew.

"For me, there is a comfort level that comes into having a veteran presence in that room with the young guys that we have, you know, with Gardner, and Dobbs, and with Jake now," head coach Doug Marrone told local media last Friday. "I feel real comfortable about where Jay [Gruden] is as the coordinator and a former quarterback, and Ben [McAdoo], as far as their knowledge and things of that nature. But I always think there is a part of learning that occurs outside of your coaches, you know, with the people who are around you."

Glennon, 6-7, 225, has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft," the Jaguars said in a release. "In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he saw action in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD.

Glennon played in 19 games (18 starts) in his first two seasons with Tampa Bay and threw for 4,025 yards and 29 TDs, including 2,608 yards and 19 TDs as a rookie in 2013. He was the first rookie in NFL history to throw for at least one TD in each of his first eight career starts and was just the fourth rookie in NFL history to post two games with a passer rating of 137.0 or higher.

Davis has appeared in 36 games with 12 starts in his five-year NFL career. Prior to signing with Jacksonville, Davis spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 career tackles, three passes defensed and two tackles for loss.

It was announced in February that Davis would be suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season. The suspension is a result of a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.