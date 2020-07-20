Jaguars Officially Sign Rookie Returner Chris Claybrooks

Yet another member of the Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 rookie draft class is officially a member of the organization after seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks signed his rookie contract on Monday.

Claybrooks is the ninth member of the 12-rookie draft class to sign his contract. It is the largest draft class in team history, but the team has most of its rookies now under contract with only a few exceptions.

First-round cornerback CJ Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, cornerback Josiah Scott, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, wide receiver Collin Johnson and tight end Tyler Davis have already signed. Still to sign are the Jags' other first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall), fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas and sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton.

Claybrooks was drafted in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick, making him the final pick of Jacksonville's largest draft class in franchise history. The former junior college wide receiver will be primarily tasked with being Jacksonville's kick return specialist early on as a rookie.

“I hope so because that's why we drafted him," Jaguars general manager said following the draft when asked if he thought Claybrooks has return potential.

"That's his number one job is to come in here and be our kick returner first and foremost, hopefully earn a spot as a corner, then work on some of the punt returns skills. That's his forte."

In 2019, Claybrooks took over return duties for Memphis, returning 11 kicks for 338 yards (30.7 average) and one dazzling touchdown. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have been searching for a spark at kick returner for years. The last time the Jaguars scored on a kick return was when Marqise Lee returned one for 100 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 14 in 2016.

"Field position is a thing we thought about a lot in the offseason, Coach Marrone a big advocate of special teams and gaining field position and having a guy back there," Caldwell said. "He has the skills to do it and we feel really good about it.”