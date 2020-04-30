Jaguars Officially Unveil Jersey Numbers For 2020 NFL Draft Class

One week after the 2020 NFL Draft began, the jersey numbers for the largest draft class Jacksonville Jaguars has been revealed.

While a few players such as K'Lavon Chaisson, Laviska Shenault, and Collin Johnson had already disclosed which numbers they'd wear next season, the numbers for the entirety of the 2020 class were announced by the Jaguars on Thursday.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (Round 1, No. 9 overall) will wear No. 21. The last player to wear 21 for the Jaguars was former Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye, who the Jaguars traded to the Broncos for a fourth-round pick in March.

Defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (Round 1, No. 20 overall) will wear No. 45.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (Round 2, No. 42 overall) will wear No. 10.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (Round 3, No. 73 overall) will wear No. 52.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (Round 4, No. 116 overall) will wear No. 78.

Cornerback Josiah Scott (Round 4, No. 137 overall) will wear No. 24.

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (Round 4, No. 140 overall) will wear No. 50.

Safety Daniel Thomas (Round 5, No. 157 overall) will wear No. 20, replacing Jalen Ramsey as the famed No. 20 in Jacksonville. Former Jaguars great Donovin Darius also wore No. 20 when he played safety for the Jaguars.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson (Round 5, No. 165 overall) will wear No. 19.

Quarterback Jake Luton (Round 6, No. 189 overall) will wear No. 6.

Tight end Tyler Davis (Round 6, No. 206 overall) will wear No. 87.

Cornerback/kick returner Chris Claybrooks (Round 7, No. 223 overall) will wear No. 7, though it is likely that all the other defensive back numbers were taken and he will get a different one if he makes the team following training camp.

Notes

C.J. Henderson joked on twitter earlier in the week that he would not wear Ramsey's No. 20, but he noted Thursday that he originally wanted to wear No. 23, but that number was already taken. Currently, it is occupied by second-year running back Ryquell Armstead.

Past Jaguars to wear No. 10 are mostly quarterbacks and former kicker Josh Schobee, but the last Jaguar to wear No. 10 was another receiver: Donte Moncrief, who spent one season with the team in 2018.

Quarterman will be taking the jersey number of former linebacker Telvin Smith, who played for the Jaguars from 2014-2018 and last played for them in the 2018 finale. Smith abruptly retired in May 2019 and had no contact with the team thereafter, so Quarterman taking his number is a clear sign the team had already moved on. On Wednesday, Smith was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the Duval County Jail website.