Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Could Leonard Fournette Return After 2020?

From @DanBaldatti : If Leonard Fournette has a monster year, could Jags re-sign him?

Sure they could, even if it seems unlikely as of today. The truth of the matter is the best-case scenario for the Jaguars would be for Fournette to meet the expectations set for him as a former top-5 pick and produce like one of the top running backs in the league. While the Jaguars have floated his name in trade talks in the past, including before this year's NFL Draft, the team likely still would prefer to keep a top-tier back instead of letting him go. Fournette simply needs to finally prove that he is actually a top-tier back, however, so of course a "monster" year could go a long way.

What would constitute such a year is the obvious question. Ideally, a year in which Fournette does enough to earn a contract extension from the Jaguars would include double-digit touchdowns and more efficient production as both a rusher and pass-catcher.

From Kyle P: How high is Jawaan Taylor's potential after seeing what he did during his rookie campaign?

Jawaan Taylor was seen as one of the 2019 NFL Draft's best offensive line prospects for good reason. In fact, Taylor was mocked to the Jaguars at No. 7 overall for months before he eventually fell out of the first round, leading to Jacksonville trading up to No. 35 overall in the second round. Purely from a talent perspective, Taylor is closer to being valued at No. 7 overall than No. 35.

Taylor's rookie season did prove he has a ton of potential moving forward, largely because of the type of athletic specimen he is. He has the size, length and strength to neutralize larger defensive linemen but also the quickness and footwork to protect the edge vs. quick-twitch pass-rushers. He faced some of the NFL's best edge defenders and, more often than not, held his own. Truthfully, it isn't a stretch to say Taylor has the potential to be one of the best right tackles in the entire NFL.

@Rateus_Johanson : You said no thanks to a Njoku & 2nd for Yannick trade recently. What do you think is a reasonable price for Yann?

On a note which can be as separate or related as you like, what do you think is a reasonable price for Jamal Adams?

The second-round pick is reasonable for Yannick Ngakoue since any team that trades for him will have to invest in him twice (trade plus new contract), so that part of the deal is not only reasonable but should be what the Jaguars expect to get in the event they do trade Ngakoue.

With that said, it doesn't make much sense for the Jaguars to specifically add David Njoku. He hasn't been productive enough in Cleveland to warrant giving snaps to him over either Tyler Eifert or Josh Oliver, and there are simply other positions Jacksonville needs help at more. A second-round pick and a cornerback, offensive lineman, or defensive tackle would all make more sense than a second-round pick and Njoku.

As for Adams, he is another tough one to nail down the appropriate value for since any team that trades for him will have to give him a new contract sooner than later. With that said, Adams is elite in terms of run defense, blitzing ability and ability to defend tight ends in coverage, so it is fair for a team to offer at least a first-round pick and a day three pick for the 24-year-old All-Pro safety.

From @iktriad : Do you think Yannick Ngakoue will soon reconsider his stand of 'not playing for the Jags' in 2020? He is running out of time.

It is only right to give a direct and truthful answer, which is simply that I do not know. There are a ton of variables at play but the simple truth is the only person whose feelings matter, and who will dictate this situation, is Yannick Ngakoue. The fifth-year defensive end will be one of the league's highest-paid defenders in 2019 if he signs his $17+ million franchise tag tender, but it also needs to be noted that most players are against the franchise tag because it offers just one year of guaranteed pay as compared to multiple years of security.

Jacksonville needs Ngakoue in 2020, but Ngakoue could seem the relationship between the sides unrepairable and opt to ignore the franchise tag like Le'Veon Bell did a few years ago. He could also choose to take his relative losses and play on the franchise tag in hopes of getting a bigger deal in 2021 from another team. There is no real way of knowing which way he is leaning or if he would be open to reversing course until he actually makes a decision.

From Sean T: Who is going to start next to CJ Henderson, Tre Herndon or Rashaan Melvin?

My guess is Tre Herndon and Rashaan Melvin will each compete for the starting role but Herndo wins it. Melvin has been a decent player throughout his veteran career, but Herndon has a higher ceiling and really started to come into his own in 2019. Herndon played well enough in 14 starts last year to earn another crack at a starting job in 2020, even if it means the Jaguars will have one of the league's youngest opening day cornerback duos.