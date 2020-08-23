Jaguars OL Coach George Warhop Provides Answers to Who Will Start at Left Tackle

Entering training camp, the thought of many outside of TIAA Bank Field was that the left tackle position was going to be one that would potentially be up for grabs. Incumbent Cam Robinson had struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent years, while backup Will Richardson converted to tackle from guard after encouraging snaps at the position last year.

But a few weeks into camp, it doesn't look a true competition is taking place. Instead, it looks as if Robinson is gearing up already to start Week 1.

“How important? I mean, Cam is going to be our starting left tackle, I think he’s extremely important," offensive line coach George Warhop said during a virtual press conference on Sunday when asked about Robinson's importance in 2020.

"And we need him to perform at a high level. The biggest thing from last year to now is he can take all the practice. He’s out there in all the practices, he’s taking all the reps, there’s been, to this point, no issues with him physically."

To an extent, this isn't a terribly surprising admission from Warhop. Robinson was always the favorite to start at left tackle this season, even with the move of Richardson to the spot. The Jags traded their second-round (35th) and sixth-round (187th) picks to the Seahawks to select Robinson with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and since then he has been a mainstay along the line as long as he has been healthy.

Robinson played a big role in Jacksonville's run to the AFC Championship in 2017, starting 15 games at left tackle and helping pave the way for what was of the league's best rushing attacks and red zone offenses that season. Since then, however, Robinson has dealt with a season-ending ACL injury in 2018 and an uneven season in 2019, in large part due to his injury the year before.

But so far in camp this year, Robinson has looked to be fully healthy and has thus drawn praise from head coach Doug Marrone and his teammates. His improved health and performance look to have helped him already secure his starting job for 2020.

"So, I mean, he can just keep going and getting better and we don’t have to worry about managing him like we did last year," Warhop said.

"Last year, it was a daily managing of him to get him through practice and, at times, to get him through the games. So, that part of it now, now that he’s healthy, in my opinion, we can start seeing what he’s truly capable of.”

So with Robinson seemingly already slotted in at left tackle in Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, what does this mean for Richardson? While it appears he will once again likely miss out on opening a season as a starter, the 2018 fourth-round pick still has the support and confidence of Warhop, in large part thanks to his performances last season.

As a second-year player, Richardson started the first two games of the season at left tackle due to an injury to Robinson. He then rotated at right guard with A.J. Cann for the rest of the season, proving his mettle as a versatile lineman who could help the Jaguars in several spots.

“You know, after last year with Will, I thought he did a tremendous job for us going into guard, making that transition. But I wasn’t sure that that’s what his best position was," Warhop said Sunday.

"I was thinking he might be a better tackle than guard. So, we put him at left tackle, which is new for him as well, right. He played a little bit last year, but his whole college career he was a right tackle.

"I’d say in the last three or four days, he’s really starting to settle in being on the left side and getting comfortable back at tackle. So, I think Will has a variety of skill sets for us. I mean, last year, we got him to snap, in a pinch he can pull the ball, as long as we get him some work. We know he can play guard if need be and now, he’s a tackle. So, until he establishes as a starter for us, at some point in time if that occurs, we have a really valued—a guy with some extreme position flexibility. So, I like where Will is."

So if Warhop thinks Richardson's best spot is at left tackle, why is it at that Robinson has already won the starting job? For the exact same reason he was always the favorite to be the left tackle -- superior experience. Richardson has played just two NFL games at left tackle, while Robinson has played 34 including the postseason.

Because of this gap, the perceived competition at left tackle wasn't really a competition in Warhop's eyes. While Richardson is highly valued in Jacksonville, he still has work to do to catch up to Robinson and crack the lineup.

“I’m going to be frank and honest. First, Will had to get adjusted to playing left tackle. Alright, so I don’t think he was there when we started training camp and as I stated the last 3 or 4 days, you can see him settling in," Warhop said.

"As he gets more settled in and he gets more comfortable, he can create some more competition, that’s just where it is. When he walked in the door, I wouldn’t say day one he was truly competing with Cam [Robinson], because Cam is so far ahead of him. As he closes the distance, he’ll start competing. And I think he’s starting to close the distance."