Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Donates $1 Million to Support Northeast Florida's Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak hitting Florida hard, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has stepped up to the plate to support the local community by donating $1 million to the response against the disease.

"The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents," the Jaguars said in a statement.

According to the Jaguars, the following groups will be included as beneficiaries from Khan's donation:

"Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund will receive $400,000, which will in turn lift up a range of nonprofits to ensure immediate support for children, families, seniors and veterans struggling during this time."

"Feeding Northeast Florida will receive $75,000 to support their work in bringing meals to local citizens experiencing food insecurity during the crisis."

"The Clara White Mission will receive $75,000 to provide food and care for the homeless population of downtown Jacksonville."

"The Jacksonville Public Education Fund will receive $50,000 to provide needed supplies and technology to students and teachers as they make the transition to digital home learning."

"The local chapter of the American Red Cross will receive $50,000 in support of Anheuser-Busch’s initiative to support the continuation of blood drives throughout the country."

“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said in a statement. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together but let’ s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

On March 12, the Jaguars announced they would be encouraging employees to work from home if possible and that they had ordered all traveling staff to return home to their families as a response to the coronavirus disease.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneeze.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 50 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Duval County, the county in which the Jaguars are located.