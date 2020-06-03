Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Releases Op-Ed Addressing Death of George Floyd

In the midst of a turbulent period in the United States due to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has penned an op-ed to address racial inequality and how to move forward with change.

"The events of the past 10 days have been alarming and disheartening. Alarming because we know the history of systemic inequity that brought us to this point, not only with the recent killing of George Floyd and other African Americans in our country, but also the disproportionate impact the coronavirus has wreaked in communities of color," Khan wrote. "Disheartening because this familiar sequence of killing, followed by protest and civic unrest, followed by inactivity and silence, occurs ever more frequently in our nation.

"The video capturing the final moments of George Floyd’s life offers the latest horrific evidence of injustice that is all too prevalent in the U.S. No families in this country should have to go to bed at night worrying about whether their children are going to encounter the wrong police officer in the wrong moment. No families should have to worry about their child losing their life just because of the color of their skin. Yet, they do. That should never happen in what should be, and I still believe is, the greatest nation on the planet. "

Floyd died last Monday in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him down with his knee on the back of his neck. The incident was captured on a video that went viral, showing Floyd repeating stating that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin, who was one of four police officers detaining Floyd at the time, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Since Floyd's death, there have been protests throughout the United States to push back against police brutality and racial inequality.

Khan is one of only two minority owners in the NFL, the other being Kim Pegula, who is one of the principal owners of the Buffalo Bills along with her husband Terry. Khan has owned the Jaguars since purchasing the team from Wayne Weaver and his ownership group at the end of 2011.

"I came to the United States from Pakistan in 1967 with $500 in my pocket and faith in the American Dream. Opportunities to learn and succeed were abundant, and more than 50 years later I am forever grateful and proud to be a citizen of the United States. Nonetheless, while I pursued my goals as a student and later in the workforce, being a Muslim-American made me a frequent target of prejudice, discrimination and hatred," Khan said.

"I won’t claim to know what it means to be a young African American today, but I can speak honestly and painfully to my own experiences as a person of color for the past 53 years in this country. Even recently, I have had people spew racist language in my presence when talking about other people of color -- apparently ignorant of my ethnicity. Change for all people of color in the United States is long overdue, and it must happen now.

"I know change is possible, and here’s one reason why: While I am often described as “self-made,” the truth is I benefitted tremendously from hundreds of good and generous people early on, from all walks of life, who supported me unconditionally and contributed mightily to my realization of the American Dream. My classmates, professors, fraternity brothers, colleagues, friends and family all helped to shape the person I am today. Opportunity and some help along the way allow us all to do great things. "

Khan went on to explain that his ultimate goal is to do his part to "level the playing field so everyone has the same access and opportunity to achieve the American Dream,". Khan said he is cognizant that he has a rare platform and opportunity to address needed changes in the United States, a role he said he takes seriously.

Khan also addressed the fact that the players on his own team are grieving due to continued injustice. He said he meets with players frequently to understand any concerns or experiences, and this is something that will only continue in today's climate.

"I can only imagine their range of emotions today in the wake of all that has unfolded in 2020. I know they are hurting, yet also committed to doing good in Jacksonville and the communities where they were raised and will always consider home," Khan said. Mindful of this, I will listen to the players in the days ahead with an exceptionally keen ear so we can work with them to make the transition from conversation to actionable plans in the name of lasting change. And I will do the same with employees and associates throughout my various businesses, where the interests and concerns on this matter are no less vital. "

"Racism, in all its forms, will kill. It kills people, it kills communities, it kills dreams, it kills hope."

For Khan's full op-ed, click here.

Khan's statement on Floyd's death and the continued injustice toward minorities in the United States follows Khan taking a stand with players in 2017 amid social protests throughout the league. This is the first statement a top member of the Jaguars organization has made about Floyd's death, though countless players have spoken out, such as Douglass Middleton, Josh Allen, Ronnie Harrison, Dede Westbrook, and more.