    Jaguars Place 10 Players on COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16
    The Jaguars now have 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after 10 more additions on Monday.
    The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to be hit hard by COVID-19, with the team announcing 10 more additions to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday -- bringing the team's total to 16. 

    The following players were added to the Jaguars' COVID-19 list on Monday: tight end Dan Arnold, tight end Luke Farrell, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray, defensive lineman Malcom Brown, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, center Brandon Linder, and left guardAndrew Norwell.

    These players join the six others already on the Jaguars' COVID-19 list: running back Travis Etienne (placed on list on Dec. 22), defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen (Dec. 24), right guard Ben Bartch (Dec. 24), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (Dec. 24), defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith (Dec. 25), and linebacker Myles Jack (Dec. 26). 

    The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. In addition to these 16 players, the Jaguars have also placed Jared Hocker on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. 

    "Because of the things we had there at the end of the week with Josh Allen, Jordan Smith, Myles [Jack], and Laviska [Shenault Jr.] and Ben Bartch, we’re in intensive protocols here which basically puts us in wearing masks all the time here indoors and then other situations with meetings," interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday. 

    The Jaguars had spent most of the season without players being added to and off the COVID-19 list, but the last week has seen a major spike for the 2-13 team. The Jaguars have faced two teams in a row that have each been decimated by COVID-19, and it appears the Jaguars have now joined the rest of the league in this regard. 

