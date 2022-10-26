Jaguars Place CB Shaquill Griffin on Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting quarterback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Griffin missed Week 7 with a back injury, which he sustained during Week 6's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Griffin was replaced in the starting lineup in Week 7 by veteran journeyman cornerback Tre Herndon.

"If Shaq’s healthy, you can’t discredit that. Shaq is obviously the starter at that position. Tre has done a nice job. If Shaq weren’t able to go, then he would take that spot," Pederson said on Monday.

Griffin was already likely seen as improbable to play in Week 8 considering the Jaguars will travel to London on Thursday. Griffin was seen riding the exercise bike during the open media portion of Wednesday's practice.

"The travel and everything, it can. Again, with Shaq’s injury, too, you want to make sure that he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable and there’s no further risk to his back and just want to make sure that he’s 100 percent," Pederson said. "Yeah, short week, and we’re traveling on Thursday. It’s almost like a Thursday game where you want to be a little more overly cautious.”

Herndon played 66% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps on Sunday, collecting three tackles and a pass breakup but also being targeted on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton on the game's opening drive, one of two touchdowns the Giants scored.

“I thought Tre did a nice job. I know there were some plays over the top, but for the most part, for someone who’s coming in there and filling in and doing a nice job from a backup position, who knows what’s going to, as we move forward, if he’s going to have more of a full-time role there," Pederson said.

"We’ll see where Shaq is this week. He played good. He plays tough. He plays hard. I’m excited about him getting more opportunities.”

Griffin, who the Jaguars signed to a three-year, $40 million contract with $29 million guaranteed last March, will miss at least the next four games.