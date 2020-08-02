Jaguars Place Gardner Minshew II, 4 Other Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced five more additions to the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, a group which includes one major name: starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Joining Minshew on the list for the Jaguars are four other second-year players with running back Ryquell Armstead, safety Andrew Wingard, tight end Charles Jones and wide receiver Michael Walker. Minshew is just the second starting quarterback in the league to be named to the list. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was added to the list on Saturday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a release. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

Jones was activated to Jacksonville's roster from the same list on Sunday morning, but the Jaguars said his placement back on the list is due to part of the league's new Reserve/COVID-19 procedures.

Minshew started 12 games for Jacksonville last year and appeared in 14, going 6-6 as a starter and throwing 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The 2019 sixth-round pick was handed the reins to Jacksonville's offense on a full-time basis following the trade of Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in March.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick in 2019 who carried the ball 39 times for the Jaguars as a rookie, while also catching two touchdown passes. Wingard made the team as an undrafted free agent and started two games while also serving as a key member of the special teams unit. Walker was the team's kick returner for a few games after making the squad as an undrafted free agent.

With Minshew on the list, the active quarterbacks on Jacksonville's roster are eighth-year veteran Mike Glennon, fourth-year veteran Josh Dobbs and rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton.

Jacksonville did have two players aside from Jones activated to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Sunday with right Jawaan Taylor and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

The complete list of Jaguars on the Reserve/Covid-19 list are as follows:

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Ryquell Armstead

S Andrew Wingard

TE Charles Jones

WR Michael Walker

CB Parry Nickerson

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope