Jaguars Place RB Carlos Hyde, S Rayshawn Jenkins on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to see the injured reserve list grow longer and longer as the days countdown on the 2021 season.

The Jaguars placed two more veterans on injured reserve on Tuesday, placing running back Carlos Hyde (concussion) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) on injured reserve. Hyde sustained a concussion in Week 14 and missed Week 15 with the injury, while Jenkins was carted off the field during Sunday's first half after breaking his ankle.

So, Rayshawn [Jenkins] unfortunately, he broke his ankle, so we’ll put him on IR," Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday, confirming the free agent addition would miss the final three games of the season as the 2-12 Jaguars attempt to close things out.

With Jenkins out of the lineup on Sunday, the Jaguars turned to a pair of young safeties in rookie Andre Cisco and second-year player Daniel Thomas to replace him on the field. That rotation should be expected to continue the final three weeks after Thomas spent the year as Jenkins' backup and Cisco has been primed for an increase in snaps as the No. 65 overall pick.

"As far as rotation, after Rayshawn went down, I think you saw both [Andre] Cisco and DT [Daniel Thomas] were in there and that’s kind of the rotation. We basically did it by series, that’s how that was. And then there obviously were times where both of them were on the field when you go dime. So, we’ll continue to work in that fashion," Bevell said on Monday.

Jenkins started 14 games for the Jaguars this year after signing a four-year, $35 million contract with $16 million guaranteed in March. He recorded 73 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections in his first season with the team.

Hyde, meanwhile, functioned as the Jaguars' No. 2 running back for most of the season and his injury more or less guarantees a large workload for James Robinson to end the season. Hyde appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars in his second stint with the team, rushing 72 times for 253 yards (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown and catching 12 passes for 65 yards.