JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Place Tenders on Wide Receiver Keelan Cole and Linebacker Austin Calitro

John Shipley

Two of the Jacksonville Jaguars' key role players from the 2019 season will return in 2020 after the team announced Tuesday that they had applied tenders on wide receiver Keelan Cole and linebacker Austin Calitro. 

The Jaguars placed a second-round tender on Cole, who has spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars since signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Cole was set up to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

According to OverTheCap, the value of a second-round restricted free agent tender is $3.259 million, a nice payday for Cole, who has started 18 games and played in 48 games for the Jaguars.

Cole has flashed big playmaking ability for the Jaguars in the last three years, though he has also fought through bouts of inconsistency that have limited his playing time. In three seasons with Jacksonville, Cole has caught 104 receptions for 1,600 yards and seven touchdowns. Among players with 100 receptions, Cole's 15.4 career yards-per-catch average is the highest in Jaguars' history.

Most of Coles' production came in 2017 when he played a big complimentary role in the Jaguars' offense as a rookie. He caught 42 receptions for 748 yards and three touchdowns, but he regressed in 2018. In his sophomore season, Cole caught only 38 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Cole struggled to find much playing time due to the presence of D.J. Chark, Chris Conley, and Dede Westbrook, resulting in him catching 24 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns. He played a career-low in snaps, on the field for only 370 snaps (34% of offensive snaps). It was the first time in Cole's career that he played fewer than 680 snaps in a season. 

With the Jaguars placing a second-round tender on Cole, they are eligible to receive a second-round pick if another team signs Cole to an offer sheet and the Jaguars decline to match. 

The Jaguars also placed an exclusive rights tender on fourth-year linebacker Austin Calitro, who signed with the team last year before the 2019 season began. 

Calitro has played in 29 games with nine starts during his three-year (2017-19) NFL career. The former Seattle Seahawk played in 13 games for the Jaguars last season and started at weakside linebacker for the team's final three games. The veteran depth player recorded 38 tackles (28 solo), including four tackles for loss and 1 sack last season.

Comments (2)
Rateus8
Rateus8

What does this mean in practice for those of us not fluent in NFL contract jargon?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jaguars Set to Release Tight End Geoff Swaim

The 2019 offseason addition caught only 13 passes in his lone season in Jacksonville.

John Shipley

5 Observations From Day 1 of Legal Tampering Period: Jaguars Sit Out of Tight End Sweepstakes

The Jaguars made no moves on Monday during the first day of the legal tampering period, but this doesn't mean there are no takeaways from the movement throughout the league.

John Shipley

Shocker: Jaguars Trade Star DL Campbell to Ravens for a Draft Pick

In a surprising move, the Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt defensive lineman Calais Campbell for a fifth-round selection.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars’ Additional 5th Round Pick Gets Upgraded Following Another Trade by Ravens

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday some positive Jaguars' draft news as it pertains to the compensation from the Calais Campbell trade.

John Shipley

Nick Foles’ Status With Jaguars Becomes a Hot Topic on Day 1 of Legal Tampering Period, Per Reports

Multiple outlets have reported teams are inquiring about the Jacksonville Jaguars' veteran quarterback.

John Shipley

Jaguars and Other AFC South Teams Are Free Agency Winners as a Result of the DeAndre Hopkins Trade

A baffling trade from the Texans has turned the rest of the AFC South into winners from day one of the tampering period.

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue’s Franchise Tag Number Revealed for 2020

Yannick Ngakoue's 2020 cap hit is finally known after the NFL announced the value of the franchise tags.

John Shipley

Calais Campbell Pens His Goodbye to the Jaguars: ‘It Was a True Honor to Be Your Mayor of Sacksonville’

With Calais Campbell on his way to Baltimore, the former Jaguars' great has written his goodbye to the organization and the fans.

John Shipley

by

WaStJagsFan

5 Top-Tier Free Agents Who Make Sense for the Jaguars to Target Following the Calais Campbell Trade

Which big-money free agents would it make sense for the Jaguars to pursue now that they have the cap space to do so?

John Shipley

What Does the Calais Campbell Trade Mean for the Jaguars’ Present and Future?

With Calais Campbell headed to Baltimore, what is the Jaguars' forecast moving forward and what does this move mean for their direction?

John Shipley