Current, Former Jaguars Players React to Firing of Tom Coughlin

The first domino has finally fallen for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After almost three seasons as the team's top-ranking front office member, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin has been fired, the team announced Wednesday evening.

"Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening. I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately," owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

After the outsing of Coughlin, several current and former Jaguars players reacted to Coughlin's removal on social media.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who earlier in the day confirmed that a fine worth $99,000 levied against him by Coughlin at the end of the 2018 season had been rescinded, tweeted this:

Former Jaguars center Luke Bowanko, who the Jaguars traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 during Coughlin's first season as an executive, had this to say about Coughlin. Not only was Bowanko on the team for a short period under Coughlin, but he is also still very close with several current Jaguars, so he likely has heard quite a few Coughlin stories.

Former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had the most high-profile feud with Coughlin, as the two's rocky relationship led directly to Ramsey requesting a trade from the team. Ramsey had this to say earlier this week when the NFL Players Association came down hard on Jacksonville and Coughlin for fining players for not showing up to offseason treatment and rehabs.

And then when the Coughlin news came out, Ramsey said this.

Former Jaguars defensive end Ryan Davis did not play under Coughlin, but he had this to say on Wednesday.

Retired offensive lineman Leon Searcy, who played for Coughlin from 1996-2000, said this about his former head coach, an indictment on the man Jacksonville fired.

Finally, current wide receiver Dede Westbrook and former defensive back C.J. Reavis, who the Jaguars cut this past fall, commented on Instagram with these comments.