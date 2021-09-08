CJ Beathard On Shanahan, Meyer and What It Takes To Be A Productive Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback CJ Beathard spent four years with Kyle Shanahan, watching the 49ers head coach revolutionize offensive schemes. He compares Shanahan's ability with that of Urban Meyer—known for doing the same on the college level—and what it takes to be productive.

For the past four years, CJ Beathard was embedded with one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL. A quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Beathard had a front row seat to watch Head Coach Kyle Shanahan work, redefining schemes and revolutionizing what could be done with offensive football.

After four years with the 49ers—serving as a back-up to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens and starting in 12 games over that course of time—Beathard signed with the Jaguars this offseason as a free agent. Doing so puts him under the tutelage of another great offensive mind, Head Coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer is in his first NFL job in his career, but comes from the college ranks with the consensus as one of the best offensive minds at that level. There will be some differences transitioning to the professional level, that's a given. But the foundation of how Meyer is and what he likes to do will stay the same.

For someone like Beathard, who has now been in two offense's crafted by scheme geniuses, there are obvious similarities.

"I think it’s just the scheme, the scheme is different [than other coaches]. Kyle [Shanahan] and Urban [Meyer] like to throw the ball around a little bit and at the same time, the run game is huge," Beathard recently explained to local media. "I think in the NFL you have to have a solid run game in order for your pass game to be effective.

"In both places I’ve been, here and there, they put a huge emphasis on run game because when you can run the ball well, not only does it take pressure off of the quarterback and the offensive linemen, but it gets guys to step up in the pass game, play action and all that kind of stuff.”

Using the run to set up the pass is easier said than done, but Shanahan and Meyer have done it better than most. In 2016, when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in route to a Super Bowl appearance, quarterback Matt Ryan led the league in a majority of passing categories. He was supplemented by running back Devonta Freeman, who was in the Top 10 in the league in both rushing yardage (1,079) and touchdowns (11) as well as runs picking up first downs (66).

During the 49ers own Super Bowl run during the 2019 season, Shanahan and San Francisco leaned on the trio of Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida, opening up the field for Garoppolo to make short yardage throws.

Related: SI Daily Cover: Why Installing the Shanahan Offense Is Harder Than You (or Your Favorite Team’s Owner) Think It Is

While coaching on the college level, Urban Meyer used the same tactic. Leading Ohio State to the 2014 National Championship, Meyer and the Buckeyes leaned on Ezekiel Elliot, who averaged 125 rushing yards per game, 13th in FBS. Ironically, the running back ranked just ahead of him was Duke Johnson, who the Jaguars signed this week.

Leaning on the run, taking what's there in the passing game and striking on the edge are all hallmarks of Shanahan's and Meyer's offenses, meaning the differences are minimal enough to be easily overcome for Beathard.

"A lot of it is the terminology, some of the route concepts are the same, but a lot of the terminology is different. And some of the protection schemes are little bit different, so it took a little time to kind of get that stuff down," explained Beathard. "But any time I try to bring anything to the table, whether it be a game plan thing that I can remember from college offense, I’ll definitely speak up about it and bring it to the table.”

As Beathard became more and more comfortable in the Jaguars offense, he stood out in practice and in all three preseason games. Enough so the team felt comfortable trading Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles and waiving Jake Luton (who was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks).

One major thing that Beathard has found different in Jacksonville is also what he credits with his quick growth. Because for all the familiarities between Kyle Shanahan and Urban Meyer, there are still some differences in the organizations, and that's what Beathard feels will help the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It started to slow down a lot for me in camp and then once you get into the game, I think we’re put into real high-stress situations in practice. Some of the looks our defense gives us are some of the toughest looks that I’ve seen since I’ve been in the NFL. Our defensive coordinator, Coach [Joe] Cullen, does a great job at making things look exotic that when we get into these games, it makes it a lot easier for us.”