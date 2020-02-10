JaguarReport
Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Given 100/1 Odds to Win MVP in 2020

John Shipley

No Jacksonville Jaguars player has ever won the league's Most Valuable Player award, but what are the odds of that changing in 2020?

According to some oddsmakers, the chance of that happening isn't looking great. 

BetOnline has given Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II 100/1 opening odds to win MVP in his second season, making him tied for the 15th best odds to take home the prestigious award.

Among quarterbacks, Minshew is tied for the 26th-highest odds. He has worse odds than fellow 2019 draftees Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (20/1) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (66/1). 

Minshew has the same odds as other second-year quarterbacks such as Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, as well as the same opening odds as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has opened as the favorite to win the award (6/1).

Minshew is seen as more of a long shot to win the award than a few 2020 quarterbacks who have yet to be drafted. He has lower odds than Joe Burrow (66/1) and Tua Tagovailoa (66/1), despite neither currently being on a team and no rookie winning MVP since Jim Brown did it with the Cleveland Browns in 1957.

In terms of the AFC South, Minshew has equal odds to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but worse odds than Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (80/1). Minshew was also the only Jaguars player given opening odds.

Minshew does have the same MVP odds as a few high-profile veterans, which is impressive considering his youth and the Jaguars' current place in the NFL. He has the same odds as Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The MVP has largely been a quarterbacks award in recent decades, with only four non-quarterbacks winning it since 2000. Each of those players was a running back, making the award primarily the award that goes to the best offensive player each season.

